×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 England players who deserve national team call-ups

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Feature
344   //    16 Mar 2019, 14:57 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

England's national team has seen some significant improvements under Gareth Southgate. They managed to secure 4th place in the World Cup for the first time since 1990. Aside from their magical World Cup run, England also had played well in UEFA Nations League group stage, beating World Cup finalist Croatia.

Now Southgate has selected his latest roster to feature for the upcoming international fixtures. There are several surprises in the selection including Kieran Trippier who still makes the side despite recent injuries and a series of a poor run of form while new names such as Declan Rice also included.

However, there are also several players who have performed outstandingly this season that did not receive their deserved call-ups. Here we will take a look at 3 of them.

James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been one of the best Southampton players in recent weeks. The 24-year-old is the key to the Saint's Premier League survival. He had scored 6 times in his last 10 matches and has caused problems for the big boys such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

He is known for his lethal free-kicks, which he demonstrated against two of the aforementioned teams. Had Southgate called him up, the 24-year-old could serve as an alternative to off-form Trippier in executing a free-kick or as a backup to injury-prone Ross Barkley.

Chris Smalling

Not including Chris Smalling in the squad could be a huge mistake for Southgate. The imposing England defender has been one of the most solid performers for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has become key in Manchester United's recent resurgence under the Norwegian.

He played for 90 minutes to keep PSG at bay at Parc des Princes and completed the Red Devils's unlikely comeback in the Champions League. Apart from disappointment against Arsenal, the 29-year-old has still performed well overall because he could keep a clean sheet against Chelsea and Liverpool in previous matches.

Smalling also has nearly doubled most of John Stones defensive stats including the number of aerials won, tackles, and intercepts with the same amount of starting appearances in the Premier League.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka is perhaps the most underrated fullbacks in the Premier League this season. His consistently impressive performance for Crystal Palace has led interests from many English giants such as Manchester City, United, and Chelsea.

He is known for his outstanding defensive display as he has amassed an average of 4 tackles and 2.2 intercepts per game for Palace. His defensive stats is surely one of the best in the league and, it could be a mystery of why Southgate decides to bring 2 offensive minded fullbacks such as Kyle Walker and an off-form Trippier instead.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United England Football Chris Smalling James Ward-Prowse
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 players who played under Sir Matt Busby
RELATED STORY
5 most surprising players to have played for England since 2000
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked too soon
RELATED STORY
5 players who deserved a spot in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Why Gareth Southgate was right in distancing himself from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Top 10 mannequin challenges
RELATED STORY
What if the Seven Deadly Sins were footballers?
RELATED STORY
5 mind blowing facts about Marcus Rashford
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us