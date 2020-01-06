3 English clubs James Rodriguez can join this winter

Suprodip Ghosal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

James is unsettled at Real Madrid once again.

James Rodriguez is finding himself in a precarious situation at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane once again. The Colombian superstar has been less than impressive in his performances for Los Blancos after his return from a long-term loan spell at Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has also been struck with injuries multiple times which has not helped his cause. He has made just 9 appearances this season in which he scored 1 and assisted another in 422 minutes of club football.

Zidane usually prefers his midfield to comprise Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro and promising youngster Federico Valverde is also making his mark. On loan starlet, Martin Odegaard, is also having a superb season at Real Sociedad and there are rumours about Madrid calling him back next summer which would mean more competition for James Rodriguez to fight for a spot at the club. He should move on, in the best interests of his career.

Here are 3 clubs that can sign him this January.

#3. Manchester United

Solkajer is lacking a creative outlet in the midfield.

The Red Devils are having a mixed season of sorts. They've been highly inconsistent and the absence of Paul Pogba in a number of matches have cost them huge. They do not have a creative playmaker apart from Pogba who can link up the midfield well with the attack. James Rodriguez will be a brilliant addition for Manchester United as he can be the creative outlet the team is currently lacking.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's team usually plays on the counter utilising the pace of Daniel James and Marcus Rashford on the wings. James can set up long balls for them on either flank on the counter with ease and he can hold the ball upfront well before finding an opening when the opposition is defending deep. James also has a good work rate and drops deep to collect the ball from the defence and initiate counter attacks. Overall, he fits into the missing block of the puzzle in the Manchester United lineup perfectly.

Can James link up with Rashford soon?

1 / 2 NEXT