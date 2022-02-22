Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City: 3 Factors which stood out in the match

Liverpool beat Norwich City 3-1 in a Premier League match at the Anfield today. Norwich went ahead through a Milot Rashica goal in the 48th minute of the match. However, the Reds came back to score three goals through Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz respectively.

Salah again put up an inspired performance and managed to score his 150th goal for the Reds. Liverpool’s victory today meant that they stayed in the 2nd position in the league table with 57 points from 25 matches. They are still 6 points adrift of Manchester City, who play Tottenham Hotspur later tonight. It was the 8th consecutive win for Juergen Klopp’s side across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Norwich City remained at the bottom of the table with 17 points from 25 matches. On that note, let’s take a look at the three factors which stood out in the match:

#1 Liverpool dominated the first half with Salah being the key man:

Salah was again the stand-out player for Liverpool

The home side started the match without regular starters like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Fabinho. However, they dominated the proceedings from the beginning with Salah to the fore. Salah repeatedly cut in from the right flank into the opposition penalty box and played crosses to his onrushing colleagues. At times, he made forays through the inside-right channel and had the Norwich City defenders on their toes.

Konstantinos Tsimikas had a glorious opportunity to put his side ahead, but he blasted the ball over the bar from a Salah cross. That was the best chance the Reds had in the first half. On another occasion, Tsimikas’ shot was saved by the Norwich City goalkeeper.

The hosts had more than 60% ball possession in the first half and also managed to earn quite a few corners. However, they could not score from any of them in the first half and to make matters worse for them, Virgil Van Dijk’s header from a cross was saved off the goal-line by Norwich City.

#2 Norwich City defence fought hard as the hosts missed a proper wide man on the left:

The Norwich City defenders put up a spirited display in the first half to deny the Liverpool forwards. Liverpool started with their customary 4-3-3 formation, but it often became 4-3-1-2 with Mane dropping behind Diaz.

During the initial 30 minutes or so, the hosts missed a proper wide man on the left and were dependent on Tsimikas’ overlaps to launch attacks through the left. However, towards the latter stages of the first half, Diaz started moving to the left more often to fill the void there.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Salah on the right flank at times while Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita had things under control in midfield, but Luis Diaz could not impress in the first half. Liverpool’s task was made more difficult by a resolute Norwich City defence. Most of the activity took place in the Norwich City half only, as the Reds played with a high defensive line.

The visitors had only Timo Pukki upfront and the Finnish forward had a chance to put his side ahead. However, he could not keep his shot on target from close range and the hosts survived a scare. Norwich City also played a few through balls to their left flank to an advancing Rashica, who gave Joe Gomez and Joel Matip some trouble.

#3 Liverpool showed their class in an action-packed second half:

Diaz finished beautifully to score Liverpool's third goal

The visitors stunned the hosts with a goal almost as soon as the second half began. The hard-working Rashica got the ball from Josh Sargent and saw his shot deflect off Matip before going in. The goal jolted the Reds and they went for a double substitution.

Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain made way for Divock Origi and Thiago Alcantara respectively, and the Reds switched to a 4-2-4 formation with Thiago and Henderson distributing freely from the midfield.

The Reds got their equalizer immediately after the double substitution as Tsimikas headed the ball towards Mane from inside the penalty box. Mane, who was in a center forward’s position, scored with an acrobatic volley. Moments later, Salah got the ball from a long clearance by Alisson Becker, got the ball under control with a beautiful first touch and finished with his right foot.

Liverpool further exerted their dominance thereafter and could have scored more had Salah and Mane been able to keep their shots on target. The home side's forwards pressed relentlessly as the visitors repeatedly lost possession inside their own half. Salah was a stand-out player with his brilliant dribbling skills and sumptuous first touch.

Liverpool then scored their insurance goal as Henderson’s through pass sliced through the Norwich City defence and reached Diaz. The Colombian forward controlled the ball very well and finished neatly into the far corner of the net. The Reds then held on to the lead to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

