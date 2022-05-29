UEFA Champions League final 2021-22: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid: 3 Factors which stood out in the match

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday night to win their 14th European crown. Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti thus became the only manager to win four Champions League titles. However, it was Liverpool who dominated the match and were primarily denied by a brilliant Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal. With the victory, the Spanish champions managed to win the coveted double this season.

On that note, let’s take a look at three factors which stood out in the match:

#1 Liverpool’s high press and attack through the right had the Real Madrid defense on its toes from the beginning

Courtois was superb under the bar for Real Madrid

Both teams started with their customary 4-3-3 formations and the Liverpool forwards pressed high from the get-go. They managed to trouble the Real Madrid defenders with their intense pressing and also launched quite a few attacks through the right flank and inside-right channel.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made a lot of overlapping runs and was often stationed inside the opposition half, combining well with Mohamed Salah. The latter tried to cut in from the right flank on a few occasions.

Salah’s flick from one of Alexander-Arnold’s cross was brilliantly saved by Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper then stopped Thiago Alcantara’s shot from outside the box. He denied Salah again by thwarting the Liverpool forward's effort as the Reds launched a flurry of attacks at the opposition's goal.

One of Sadio Mane’s efforts hit the post after touching Courtois’ glove as the goal continued to elude Liverpool.

#2 Liverpool started playing with a high line as Real Madrid played intermittent long balls to launch counter-attacks

Throughout the first half, Los Blancos tried to trouble the Reds with their counter-attacks. Long balls were played to Vinicius Junior repeatedly as the Brazilian tried to break through the Liverpool defence from the left hand side. However, Alexander-Arnold was quick to fall back and was ably supported by Jordan Henderson.

Midway through the second half, the Reds started playing with a high defensive line in their attempt to increase numbers in the opposition half. However, they lacked a genuine box-to-box midfielder who could link the midfield with their attack.

Hence, Fabinho and Thiago started carrying the ball more frequently to the final third and tried to play passes through the spaces between the Real Madrid defenders.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid often switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Toni Kroos and Casemiro playing as defensive midfielders and giving cover to their fullbacks. Left-back Ferland Mendy hardly ventured forward in the first half.

Right-back Dani Carvajal had a fascinating duel with Luis Diaz, who tried to break forward with his agility and speed.

However, Real lacked width in their attack through the right flank as Federico Valverde had a very ordinary first half. Luka Modric also lacked the creative freedom he usually seeks and hardly had an impact in the first 45 minutes.

Still, Real managed to put the ball into the net through Karim Benzema following a counter-attack. But the goal was ruled out as the French forward was already offside.

Liverpool’s dominance in the first half can be gauged from the fact that they had more than 10 attempts, of which five were on target. On the other hand, the Spanish champions could not register any attempt.

#3 Liverpool continued their dominance, but Real Madrid got the match winner

Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the match

The Reds continued their dominance in the second half as well, with Mohamed Salah particularly active through the inside-right channel. However, the Egyptian was unlucky not to score as Courtois kept denying him with brilliant saves.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, stuck to their strategy of launching quick counter-attacks by playing long balls to Vinicius. One such transition saw the ball being played to Valverde, who cut in from the right flank to play a cross into the Liverpool box to Vinicius.

The Brazilian forward, who impressed with his tenacity and persistence throughout the match, made no mistake in tapping in to put Los Blancos ahead. It was his 22nd goal of the season.

Jurgen Klopp then introduced Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Naby Keita in place of Diaz, Thiago, and Henderson, respectively. Firmino’s link-up play almost had an immediate impact as Liverpool’s midfield looked more fluid.

However, their efforts were not enough to breach the resistance offered by Real Madrid as Ancelotti strengthened it further by introducing Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos. The Reds could not score despite having more than 20 attempts in the match as Real tasted yet another European success.

