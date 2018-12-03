×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Factors which make Arsenal genuine challengers for the Premier League title this season

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Dec 2018, 14:47 IST

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 yesterday to move into 3rd position in the EPL. They now have 30 points from 14 matches and are 8 points behind league leaders Manchester City. Arsenal was especially dominant in the second half of the match yesterday and their win was even more impressive given the fact that Spurs had beaten Chelsea and Inter Milan in their two previous matches.

Arsenal lost their first 2 matches against City and Chelsea, but since then it has been a very good run for them. They drew with Liverpool in November and have won 10 of the other 11 matches. Unai Emery, who has replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, has done a good job so far and should be hopeful of a top 3 finish in the league.

We would now take a look at 3 factors which might enable Arsenal to be genuine challengers for the title itself:

#3. Playing with a flexible formation

Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira

Arsenal started with a 3 man defence against Spurs to counter the high press and counter-attacking runs of their forwards. However, later on in the second half, they shifted to back 4 as Mustafi got injured and had to be taken off. They have mostly played with a back 4 this season, but Sunday’s 3-4-3 with Iwobi, Aubemyang and Mkhitaryan upfront seemed to work for them.

However, it seemed to be more effective in the second half as Mkhitaryan and Iwobi were replaced by Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette, respectively. Arsenal also has a very flexible midfield as players like Lucas Torriera, Guendouzi and Granite Xhaka can play both as a central midfielder and a defensive midfielder.

Therefore, Arsenal’s usual 4-2-3-1 formation with Torriera and Xhaka as double pivots work fine. Torriera has been superb this season for the Gunners and one of their better signings in recent times. He can play box-to-box and has enviable ball skills and work rate.

Arsenal also has Mkhitaryan, Ramsey and Mesut Ozil to choose from for the central attacking midfielder’s role and all of them are very skilful players. Emery, therefore, can afford to be flexible while choosing his starting formation and alter it according to the playing style of his opponent. This makes Arsenal a formidable proposition for any team they play against. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Premier League 2018/19: Are Arsenal gunning for the title...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Bournemouth repeat the shock of last...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What do Arsenal need to do to win...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 factors that played a role in...
RELATED STORY
3 January signings that could help Arsenal win the...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Tottenham: 5 factors that could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal; 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 5-1 Fulham: 7 Takeaways from the game for the...
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note from Arsenal 2-0 Everton
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
05 Dec AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
05 Dec BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
05 Dec WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
05 Dec WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us