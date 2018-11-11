3 famous footballers and their pet dogs

Alexis Sanchez with his dogs Atom and Humber

The dog is one of the most domesticated animals in the world. They are also extremely empathetic and loved a lot. They form the best pets as they share a special bond with each of their owners and read their emotions extremely well. A few months ago, a video of Messi playing with his dog Hulk went viral on the internet. The Argentine maestro was seen dinking the ball over Hulk again and again while his wife and children were spectators.

In this article, we take a look at 3 famous footballers who just love spending time with their dog(s) and share photos and videos of the same on their social media handles. Whether it is playing ball with them or just fooling around, they really are a treat for the eyes if you are a dog lover.

#3 Neymar (Golden Retrievers - Poker, Truco, and Flush)

Neymar with Poker when he was just a few months old

There are various videos of Brazilian footballer Neymar playing with his golden retriever -- Poker. In fact, there is even an Instagram account of Poker with 61k followers where all his videos and photos are put up. Poker, Neymar, his son David Luca often play together and have a total blast.

In fact, the 26-year-old forward loved Poker so much that he decided to bring home two more golden retrievers to his family, namely Truco and Flush. Going by the names of his dogs, it is anything but evident that Neymar loves his card games equally well.

#2 Lionel Messi (French Mastiff or Dogue de Bordeaux - Hulk)

Lionel Messi chilling with Hulk

Considered the Greatest of All time by many, Lionel Messi also shares a huge love for dogs. The Argentine footballer has a French Mastiff named Hulk. Hulk's video of trying to get the football from the little magician broke the internet. It was posted by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo on her Instagram handle a few months back.

Many can confuse Hulk with a Bulldog due to his massive size. In fact, it was Antonella who brought Hulk home as a gift for Messi back in 2016. There are a lot of photos of the 31-year-old Barcelona striker cuddling with his four-legged friend on the internet. Hulk is now an integral part of Leo's family.

#1 Alexis Sanchez (Golden Retrievers - Atom and Humber)

Atom and Humber give their daily dose of love to Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is another footballer extremely fond of the furry animals. He has two golden retrievers -- Atom and Humber -- and they are the cutest dogs in the world. They also have their own Instagram handle with 187 thousand followers.

The Chilean footballer loves to take them everywhere he can. Atom and Humber also love spending time with their human friend and can be seen having a gala time with him whenever he is around.