3 Famous penalty shootouts that have occurred in the Finals of the prestigious tournaments 

Arnav Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
101   //    19 Aug 2018, 00:04 IST

Final Italy v France - World Cup 2006
Final Italy v France - World Cup 2006

A penalty shootout is a way of determining the final result of the match that cannot end in a draw or a tie. Shoot-outs are only used in competitions that require a match-winner at the end of the game, stages like Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final cannot end in a draw, so through shootouts, a winner is determined.

Here is a list of the famous penalty shootouts that have occurred in the Finals of the prestigious tournaments like FIFA World Cups and European Championships. Let's have a look at the following list.

#3 Czechoslovakia vs Germany, 1976 European Football Championship

Germany v Slovakia - Round of 16: UEFA Euro 2016
Germany v Slovakia - Round of 16: UEFA Euro 2016

This Europian Championship was the 5th European Cup edition, which was hosted by Yugoslavia. The final was played between Czechoslovakia vs Germany at the Red Star Stadium, Belgrade.

Czech striker Jan Svehlik scored the opening goal for his side during the 8th minute of the game and after a few minutes, Czech defender Dobias scored the second goal for his side during the 25th minute of the game as they went up by 2-0 in the game.

For Germany, Dieter Muller scored the opening goal during the 28th minute of the game and after that Bernd Holzenbein scored the equalizer and levelled the score by 2-2 at the end of the 89th minute.

The game ended in a draw after the extra time and then Czech won their 1st Euro Cup title by defeating Germany 5-3 in a penalty shootout. It was the first penalty shootout in the European Championship history and it was also the first ever European Cup final to be decided on penalties.

1 / 3 NEXT
