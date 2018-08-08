3 fantastical scenarios which will make this Premier League season a memorable one

The Premier League Trophy

Over the years, the Premier League has never failed to provide us with entertaining football. In its 27th year, the EPL is easily among the most important leagues in the world. Although there are hardly any dull moments, there have been some seasons which are clearly etched in the memory of the fans.

Be it the invincible Arsenal season or the United Treble, some Premier League seasons have clearly stood out from the rest.

This weekend will be the beginning of another nine months of action-packed football. Even with a comparatively dull transfer season preceding it, this season might be among the most exciting seasons in the history of the Premier League. Here are the 3 crazy, yet far-fetched predictions which might make this the most memorable season ever.

#1 Another trophyless season for Manchester United

Mourinho and Pogba

It is no news that things are not well at Old Trafford. In recent press conferences, Mourinho has claimed that his side are in for a 'difficult' season due to the lack of signings and everybody seems to agree.

United started their transfer season brilliantly by signing Fred but they seem to have lost their way. Moreover, there is huge speculation around Pogba's future and he may be all set to leave the club. Martial's pre-season controversy has worsened things further.

The low morale of the team was on full display in the embarrassing loss to Bayern Munich where even Alexis Sanchez couldn't hit a single shot on target for the Red Devils.

As of now, United look a strong enough side to finish in the top 4 but a few egos and transfer mistakes may hurt United's chances. If efforts are not made in the right direction, this season may be remembered as the season when all came tumbling down for the greatest club in the history of English club football.

