3 Feel-Good Stories from the 2020-21 Football Season

Everybody loves feel-good stories. Football fans are no different.

Many footballers across Europe have experienced mixed fortunes with their careers. Some players started their careers as exciting, young prospects, but failed to deliver on the lofty expectations set for them.

Others will blossom late into their careers, once they have found the right environment conducive for their success.

A fine example of a footballer living his dream would be Jamie Vardy, who went from playing for Conference side Fleetwood Town to winning the Premier League title with Leicester City.

Mohamed Salah is another example of someone who was earning a living for himself in Egypt when the Port Said Massacre led to the cancelation of Egyptian football in 2012. The tragic event turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Salah's footballing career.

A decade later he has lifted the UEFA Champions League and Premier League trophies while playing for Liverpool.

Similar stories can hold true for football clubs as well. Leicester City’s journey from Championship football to competing in the Champions League in the span of five years is legendary.

These are the stories that make the game worthwhile.

This article will look at some of the feel-good stories from the 2020-2021 football season, ranging from players to clubs who turned their fortunes around for the better. Let’s look at the 3 redemption stories from the 2020-21 footballing season.

#3. West Ham United

Advertisement

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

The London outfit currently sit 4th on the Premier League table, with 55 points from their 32 league matches played. They are firmly in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

The Hammers finished 16th last season, with 39 points from their 38 matches. They conceded 62 goals, which was the 4th worst defense in the division. West Ham have conceded only 42 goals and have scored 53 goals this season, 4 more than what they managed all of last season.

Under the tutelage of David Moyes, the club has seen its vision come to fruition this season.

Years of investing resources into signing top-class players such as Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen and revamping the London Stadium could all pay off by the end of the season. The Hammers are on the verge of welcoming European football to the London Stadium.

1 / 2 NEXT