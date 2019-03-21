×
3 players Barcelona must sign in the summer of 2019

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
479   //    21 Mar 2019, 03:51 IST

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona remain on course for their third potential treble in the last decade as they went 10 points ahead of Atlético Madrid in La Liga after beating Real Betis 4-1, courtesy to a stunning Lionel Messi hat-trick. Ernesto Valverde’s men will also face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while in Copa del Rey they will take on Valencia in the final on 25th of May.

Though the Catalan side may not have been as eye soothing as they were in the past, this Barcelona team is pragmatic and know how to grind out results when they are struggling to get a grip of the game. Barcelona have struggled in many matches this season but their talisman Lionel Messi has bailed them out almost every time and saved Valverde from various questionable selections in the past.

It may seem like Barcelona are heavily loaded with the squad they have got but in reality, it is not. Barcelona needs to fill up a lot of voids in near future in order to dominate Europe for the next decade or so.

Barcelona needs to reinforce the attacking line as soon as possible. They need a young, upcoming, bright talent who will play the deputy role to Luiz Suárez and earn precious experience about how to fit into the Barcelona system. He can also provide some crucial time off for the prolific Barcelona number nine who is currently 32 years old. Though they have signed Kevin-Prince Boateng in the winter, he does not seem to be a long-time replacement for Suárez given, his age and the pedigree he has got.

Another area that the Catalan giants need to look into is the left-back position. Barcelona do not have a replacement for Jordi Alba and whenever the Spanish left-back was out due to injury or suspension, they have struggled badly.

Last but not least, Barcelona needs to find a replacement for Gerard Piqué. The 32-year-old defender has already made 46 appearances this season and we are still in the month of March. You don’t expect Piqué to play another 55-game season at the age of 33 and lead the defence just like the way he has lead in previous years.

Here are the three players Barcelona must bring to Camp Nou next season to strengthen their squad.

