3 Football players who have earned 150 or more international caps for a major footballing nation

Subhadeep Roy 01 Dec 2018, 14:30 IST

Iker Casillas has won every possible trophy for his club and country

It is not very easy for a footballer break into the national team, especially if he is born in a major footballing nation like Germany, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, France or Portugal. Those teams are regularly in the contention for winning major tournaments or have won major tournaments in the past. As a result, they usually go into every major tournament with a considerable chance of advancing to the latter stages or winning the whole thing actually.

Therefore, it is extremely difficult to earn a national cap for any of those national teams. Those countries are full of players with world-class talent and therefore, there is heavy competition for getting into the national sides.

As a result, it becomes very difficult for any player to earn even 50 international caps for such teams and very few can actually manage to get more than 100.

There have been only some players in the history of football, who have managed to play in more than 150 matches for a major footballing nation. We take a look at 3 such players:

#1. Lothar Matthaus (West Germany/Germany)

Lothar Matthaus

Lothar Matthaus is one of the most successful footballers of all time and appeared for West Germany in exactly 150 internationals. He also remains one of the very few footballers to have played in 5 World cups for the German national team. He has featured in 5 European Championships and won a World Cup and a Euro each with Germany.

Matthaus was the best player and the captain of the side in the 1990 World Cup that Germany won. He played as an attacking midfielder and scored 4 goals. He was also a member of the German team that finished runners-up in the 1986 World cup.

He was also part of the West German teams those lifted the European championship in 1980 and finished runners-up in 1992. Moreover, a 37 years old Matthaus played as a sweeper in the 1998 World Cup and was their best player actually. He retired from football after earning 150 caps for Germany in the Euro 2000. He also scored 23 goals for Germany including 6 in World Cups in his glittering career.

