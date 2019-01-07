×
3 footballers who have played for both Liverpool and Manchester United

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
289   //    07 Jan 2019, 00:33 IST

Liverpool and Manchester United
Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United are the 2 biggest clubs in English football. United have won the Premier League 20 times and Liverpool have managed to do it 18 times. However, Liverpool have had more success in Europe, and have won the Champions League 5 times, whereas United have won it 3 times.

Other English clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have had their fair share of success, but none of them can come close to Liverpool or Manchester United in terms of tradition and overall achievements. Quite naturally, both of those clubs have had some absolute legends playing for them throughout the decades.

However, there has also been a bitter rivalry between them and it is almost unheard of for a Liverpool player to play for United and vice-versa. Still, there have been some players who have managed to play for both the clubs.

We are going to discuss 3 such players in this article:

#1. Peter Beardsley:

Peter Beardsley
Peter Beardsley

Peter Beardsley was a fine attacking midfielder who could also play as a forward. He played for clubs like Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United during his career. He was also a regular for the English national team for almost a decade and played in a few World Cups too.

He joined Manchester United as a 21 year old in 1982, but could not stay there for long. He played only one match for United in the League Cup and left for Newcastle United in 1983.

He developed into a world-class player while playing for Newcastle and spent 4 seasons with them. He joined Liverpool in 1987 and went on to play for them till 1991. He also scored 61 goals in 175 matches, and won two league titles with them.

He then went on to play for some other English clubs like Everton, Newcastle United and Manchester City before finally retiring in 1999. He was one of the most skilful English players of his generation and a very good passer and dribbler. He could also play as a second striker at times and had a decent scoring rate.

He was also the first player to play for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
