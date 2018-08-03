3 former Manchester United players with buy back clauses

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Inserting a buy-back clause when selling players is common practice among elite clubs across continental Europe.

However, it is surprisingly rare to find English top flight clubs requesting such clauses when moving on players. Instead, Premier League teams generally insert a sell-on fee amounting to a percentage of the next transfer fee paid for a player.

A buy-back clause provides a selling club with the first option to purchase a player back should he find himself on the transfer market again. It also gives the selling club the option to buy the player back for a set fee at any time if he is performing well for his new club. Think of it as a semi-permanent loan which suits the agenda of both the selling and the buying clubs.

While English teams have traditionally used loan moves to give their fringe players experience and first-team football, Manchester United has recently adopted the continental approach of selling players but inserting buy-back options into the agreements.

This allows the Red Devils to profit from the sale of players who haven't quite made it at Old Trafford, while ensuring that if they improve dramatically they will be offered to United before any other club.

With Jose Mourinho struggling in the transfer market this summer, it could be worth considering the following three players who all had buy-back clauses inserted into their transfers agreements when they moved away from Old Trafford.

#1 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay has impressed since leaving Old Trafford

Memphis Depay arrived at Old Trafford from PSV with big expectations. Given the number 7 jersey, many predicted the Dutch winger would become the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Depay's raw talent didn't suit the style of play employed by the United manager at the time - Louis Van Gaal, the manager claimed he was playing in a "too eager manner" after his Premier League debut.

Depay endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford, however he still made it on to the long list of players for the Ballon d'Or in 2015, but failed to make the shortlist. The next season, Memphis made only four substitute appearances under the new manager, Jose Mourinho, amounting to a total of 20 minutes playing time in the Premier League.

It was clear the Dutchman's time at Old Trafford was up, and in January of 2017 he was sold to Lyon for a fee rising to around €26 million. However, a clause was written into the agreement - a buy back clause. While the exact fee from the buy back clause is unknown, Manchester United has first option to bring the winger back to Old Trafford should they wish to.

At the time of Depay's transfer, Mourinho hinted that the 24 year old could one day return to Old Trafford, telling reporters at a press conference:

"He didn't succeed in his 18 months but he's very young so I think it's important for the club to complete control of this talent and we all wish he plays very, very well at Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."

Since moving to Lyon, Depay has greatly impressed, scoring 27 times in 69 appearances and maturing immensely as a player. His market value has rocketed to €45 million during his time in France, €5 million more than Jessie Lingard according to transfermarkt.

Perhaps it is time for Manchester United to activate the buy-back clause of the Dutch star?

