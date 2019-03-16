3 former wingers who Manchester United regret selling

Wilfried Zaha in Manchester United colours

Manchester United are yet to find a winger capable of emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled to fill the flanks and has been forced to rotate heavily among Jese Lingard, Juan Mata, and Alexis Sanchez.

The Norwegian even refused to use any offensive wide players on several occasions since taking charge of the club last December. Before the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January 2018, Manchester United had tried to find the next Ronaldo by bringing in the likes of Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay in big-money deals without seeing much success.

However, several of the formerly failed wingers are now performing beyond expectations for their respective new clubs, leaving United in regret. Now let's take a look at 3 of such wingers.

#1 Angel Di Maria

Many United faithful might have trolled Angel Di Maria after the Red Devils' miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League but, deep inside, it seems understandable that they still have regret over the Argentinian's departure from Old Trafford in 2015.

The 31-year-old had a disastrous Premier League spell after he moved to the Premier League giants from Real Madrid for a record fee. However, he has found a career resurgence at PSG.

Angel Di Maria in action against Manchester United

Di Maria is becoming an unstoppable force now as he has regularly produced goals and assists for the French outfit. Had United kept him for much longer, the Argentine star could have produced the goods for the Red Devils.

#2 Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha was United's cheap solution to improve their wing-play. Everybody knew just how talented the Ivorian was when the Red Devils decided to buy him for €11.8 million from Crystal Palace in 2013. Unfortunately, the Premier League giants did not give him enough chances to prove himself at Old Trafford.

Despite a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace, Zaha was eventually sold for a lower price by United to the same club. Now, the 26-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

He has been on a goalscoring frenzy recently, finding the net 5 times in his last 6 matches. Had United not sold him, Zaha could have provided a much better alternative than using sluggish Mata at the flanks.

#3 Memphis Depay

Many had high hopes for Memphis Depay when the Dutchman joined United from PSV in the summer of 2015. Some even believed that Depay was capable of emulating Ronaldo at Old Trafford following, his magical season at PSV.

Unfortunately, his Premier League spell ended in despair as then Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho handed him zero league starts in his last season at Old Trafford. However, Depay has managed to find his best at Olympique Lyon. He has scored a total of 30 league goals in two-and-a-half seasons with the French outfit.

Memphis Depay

Depay might have some difficulties in finding the net regularly, but his assist contributions have always been excellent. He provided 4 assists in the Champions League and has thus far set up 8 goals in the domestic league this season.

