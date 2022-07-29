3 free agents who could attract interest from Premier League clubs this summer

With the summer transfer window currently open, European clubs are working to bolster their squads ahead of next season and Premier League sides are no exception.

In fact, the 20 English top-flight outfits have spent an accumulated sum of over £1 billion on signing 179 players (via TransferMarkt) this summer.

Erling Haaland (£54 million from Borussia Dortmund) to Manchester City, Kalidou Koulibaly (£34.20 million from Napoli) to Chelsea and Darwin Nunez (£67.5 million from Benfica) to Liverpool are some of the biggest transfers conducted by the Premier League clubs in the ongoing window so far.

However, not all transfers need to be costly affairs as clubs could also bolster their squads with free agents.

On that note, here's a list of three free agents who could attract interest from Premier League outfits this summer.

#1 Isco

Isco is one of the most talented attacking midfielders of his generation. The Spaniard left Real Madrid after nine years upon the expiration of his contract earlier in the summer.

The Andalusia-born midfielder played 353 games across competitions for Los Blancos, registering 53 goals and 56 assists. He helped the club win 19 trophies, including three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies.

Isco was the '2012 Golden Boy' winner and was included in the 2016-17 'UEFA Champions League Team of the Season'.

At 30, Isco is still in the prime of his career and could prove to be an excellent option for Premier League clubs looking to sign a creative midfielder.

#2 Andrea Belotti

Italy international Andrea Belotti

Andrea Belotti is a free agent after refusing to sign a new deal with Torino. The Italy international enjoyed an excellent spell with the Turin-based outfit between 2015 and 2022.

The striker, who scored 113 goals in 251 appearances in all competitions for Torino, won the Gazzetta Sports Awards' 'Performance of the Year' accolade in 2017.

According to the Sun, Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Everton are all interested in signing the 28-year-old striker. So it won't be far-fetched to see him ply his trade in the Premier League next season.

#3 Dan-Axel Zagadou

Zagadou could be playing in the Premier League next season

Dan-Axel Zagadou's contract with Borussia Dortmund expired at the end of last month, thus making him a free agent.

The 23-year-old centre-back enjoyed a decent five-year spell at Signal Iduna Park. He made 92 appearances across competitions for BVB, scoring four goals. Zagadou also helped Dortmund win one DFB-Pokal (2020-21) and one DFL-Supercup (2019).

As per Foot Media Marseille, Manchester United are interested in signing the former France youth international. However, the Red Devils face tough competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

