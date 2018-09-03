3 friendlies you must watch during the international break

After a blistering start to the 2018-19 football season, the stage has been set and it’s finally time for the first international break of the season. If you are a Premier League, La Liga, or Serie A fan, the international break might be boring for you. However, this time things might change for you as there are some nail-biting matches lined up for the international break which you cannot afford to miss.

Club football is on leave until 15th September, so in order to remove boredom from your life we are going to mention three fixtures which are worthy of your time during the international break.

Here are the three games that you should check out during the international break.

#1 Portugal vs Croatia

Croatia v Portugal - Round of 16: UEFA Euro 2016

The European champions vs World Cup runners-up. The first match to look forward to during the international break is Portugal vs Croatia. Portugal will be without their star man Cristiano Ronaldo who has made himself unavailable for the selection.

Last 4 meetings

Both the teams have faced each other four times, and Portugal has won them all. Their last meeting was in the Round of 16 of Euro 2016, where Portugal won the match courtesy of Quaresma's 117th minute strike. Can Croatia open their account vs Portugal?

Players to watch

Croatia- Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Rakitic (FC Barcelona), Kovacic (Chelsea)and Dejan Lovern (Liverpool).

Portugal- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Rui Patricio (Wolves) and Pepe (Besiktas).

The match is on Thursday, 6th September. It will be played at Estadio Algarve stadium, Portugal.

#2 Columbia vs Argentina

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The second exciting match of the international break is Columbia vs Argentina. The Latin American countries will be facing each other for the 39th time. Out of which Columbia has won eight matches whilst Argentina has won 24, and six of the matches have ended on equal terms.

Last 5 meetings

The last 5 matches between them ended with Argentina winning 4 matches and losing none, one match resulted in a draw. Their last meeting was during the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers, where Argentina beats Columbia by 3-0. The goals were scored by Lionel Messi, Lucas Pratto, and Angel Di Maria.

Players to watch

Columbia - James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Yerry Mina (Everton) and Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Argentina- Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Angel Di Maria( Paris Saint Germain), Dybala (Juventus) and Aguero (Manchester City).

The match is on Wednesday, 12th September. It will be played at Met Life Stadium, United States.

#3 Mexico Vs Uruguay

Mexico v Uruguay: Group C - Copa America Centenario

The third exciting fixture of the international break is Mexico vs Uruguay. Both the teams have played 20 matches against each other, out of which eight matches were won by Mexico, five matches were won by Uruguay and seven matches ended with no clear winner.

Last 5 meetings

Uruguay in its last five matches against Mexico has registered two wins and three losses. Their last meeting was during the Copa America 2016, where Mexico beat Uruguay by three goals to one. However, later in the tournament, Mexico were brutally defeated by Chile by 7-0.

Players to watch

Mexico- Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Hirving Lozano (PSV) and Giovani Dos Santos ( LA Galaxy).

Uruguay- Diago Godin (Athletico Madrid), Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona) and Edison Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

The match is on Saturday, 8th September. It will be played at NRG Stadium, United States.

There you have it; these are the three matches that you cannot miss during the international break. Until your favourite league is back, enjoy watching these friendlies.