3 Fulham players who could shine in the Premier League next season

Fulham have secured promotion back to the Premier League next season after winning the EFL Championship. The Cottagers accumulated 90 points from 46 games, finishing two points clear of second-placed Bournemouth.

Marco Silva led them back to the first division at the first time of asking, having been relegated to the Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Fulham players will look to impress in the Premier League

However, surviving in the EPL is no easy job as Marco Silva has already witnessed during his spell at Watford. He joined the club in 2017 but was sacked mid-season. He will need his players to be in top form next season in order to protect the Cottagers' status as an EPL club.

On that note, here's a list of three Fulham players who could succeed in the Premier League next season.

#1 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored 43 goals in the Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 season in the EFL Championship with Fulham.

The Greece international won the EFL Championship Golden Shoe, scoring 43 goals in 44 goals. He created a new record for scoring the most goals in a single season. His displays earned him a place in the 'EFL Championship Team of the Season' and has also been named the 'EFL Championship Player of the Season'.

However, the 27-year-old struggled during the Cottagers' most recent (2020-21) season in the top-division, scoring just three goals in 27 appearances. He will have a lot to prove in the top flight next season.

#2 Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson enjoyed excellent 2021-22 season.

Harry Wilson has been a revelation since joining Fulham from Liverpool during the summer transfer window of 2021.

The Wales international has registered 10 goals and 20 assists in 41 league appearances during the 2020-21 season. He got himself a place in the 'EFL Championship Team of the Season'. He was also nominated for the 'EFL Championship Player of the Season' accolade.

The 25-year-old failed to make a single Premier League appearance during his time at Anfield. However, he played in the English top flight with Bournemouth in the 2019-20 season, where he scored seven goals in 31 appearances.

He will be itching to prove himself at the highest level next season.

#3 Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo included in the EFL Championship Team of the Season

Signed from Manchester City in 2020, Tosin Adarabioyo has been excellent in the middle of Fulham's backline. The Cottagers conceded just 43 goals in 46 league games during the 2021-22 season.

He averaged 0.9 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 3.6 clearances per game in the EFL Championship last season. Other than that, he also impressed with his passing, completing 86.8 passes in the league. Adarabioyo also registered two goals and two assists on the other side of the pitch in 41 appearances.

He will be up against some of the world's best attackers in the Premier League and needs to be in his top form next season.

