3 Gareth Southgate mistakes that condemned England to the fourth spot even before kickoff

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

A manager’s job, especially at the highest level, is to ensure that he/she comes up with the best tactics or line up that will guarantee victory. Over the course of their managerial career, they take charge of various matches at local and for some, international level. It is their duty to assess their upcoming opponent thoroughly before deciding on which player takes to the field in their best position.

In football, we have seen great managers like Jose Mourinho make some unorthodox changes all in the name of protecting leads or even correctly predicting Barcelona's starting lineup before facing them some years ago.

England boss Gareth Southgate, still a rookie in elite management, was guilty if naivety in the 2018 World Cup. Do not take anything from England's solid run to the semi-final of the competition. They already surpassed whatever expectation that was placed on this young Three Lions side.

They matched their best ever performance at a major competition since winning the 1966 World Cup by reaching the last four. It can be argued that they had a boost of good fortune when they finished second in Group H behind Belgium. Consequently, they avoided a draconian route that had the likes of Argentina, Brazil and France in the knockout rounds.

England did not face real quality opposition until the last 16 against Colombia. Even then, Colombia's engine James Rodriguez was absent from the line-up. Southgate and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez fielded their reserve teams during their last group match that was essentially a dead rubber.

The match against Colombia should have given Southgate little hints about England's weaknesses against quality opposition that neither Tunisia nor Panama provided. These three decisions by the manager already made England short-handed against a vastly superior Belgium side on Saturday.

#3 Phil Jones

Hazard once again was Jones' nightmare

When he burst onto the scene in 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson showered him with lots of praise. He used to be gambled on by being played as a defensive midfielder or as a centre back.

Even as he developed to a regular central defender, Jones has always shown a bit of nervousness, especially in big matches. Playing Phil Jones was a big mistake by Southgate. When faced by a technically gifted and pacy attacker, Jones would be at most times exposed defensively.

Southgate should have known Jones' history against Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne who he would most likely line up against in the wings. Hazard badly exposed Jones in the FA Cup final prior to the World Cup. Chelsea won 1-0 as a result of Jones bringing down Hazard in the box to concede a penalty. The same scenario played out on Saturday.

De Bruyne's through ball proved too much for Jones to handle. Once the ball fell to Hazard, there was only going to be one outcome. Hazard's goal sucked the life out of England's resolve and they could not recover.