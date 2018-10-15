3 German players who need to get their act together

Can Germany progress further under Joachim Löw?

Germany National Team has disappointed at the World Cup in Russia and now they continue with their downfall. On Saturday, Germany lost against the Netherlands (3-0) and the alarm is switched on. Die Mannschaft doesn't look like a force that everyone fears.

Their poor performances in Russia have been unfairly pinned on Mesut Özil, but he wasn't Germany's worst performer in Russia. Instead, the problem is Löw's loyalty to some players and that has strayed into the territory of favouritism. The likes of Leroy Sane, Julian Brandt, Niklas Süle, Leon Goretzka and Antonio Rudiger must be wondering what more they need to do to start under Löw.

It looks like Germany need a new coach with a new mindset and style of play. Also, a real revolution in their squad is needed. The German manager has a core of senior players whose best days are behind them. Let's take a look at 3 players who need to get their act together soon.

#3 Jerome Boateng

Is it time to finally write him off?

The first player on this list is Bayern Munchen's centre-back, Jerome Boateng. He is 30 years old and obviously, he is way past his prime. In the game against the Netherlands, Boateng was one of the worst performers on the pitch. In the 90th minute of that game, Georginio Wijnaldum beat Boateng in the same way Messi did to him back in 2015.

Boateng isn't a regular starter at Bayern anymore. After 8 matches played in Bundesliga, Boateng has only 4 appearances. His future was in doubt during this summer. It looked like Bayern want to sell him. Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United were very interested in him but he stayed at the Allianz Arena.

Germany has a lot of young centre-backs who are waiting for their chance to prove themselves. Antonio Rudiger is by far Chelsea's best defender and he definitely seems more attentive than Boateng. Also, Niklas Sule and Jonathan Tah are another very good options for the centre-back spots.

