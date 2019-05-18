3 goalkeepers Tottenham should consider to replace Hugo Lloris

Lloris, despite his ability, has suffered spells of inconsistency this term

With a Champions League final still to play against fierce rivals Liverpool, Tottenham and their fans cannot look too far into what may happen this summer at the club. Having secured a UCL place for next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino's men can already claim to have had another successful season, especially considering the move into their new home stadium.

However, speculation has already begun. The future of their current stars and potential incomings have been regularly discussed, with one issue that needs to be considered regards club captain Hugo Lloris' situation.

There's no doubting the ability and influence of current France captain Lloris, who has enjoyed seven seasons in England's top-flight and been one of Spurs' most consistent performers during his spell. The problem now though, is that he has made many high-profile mistakes - being sent off in the Champions League group stage and blunders against both Chelsea and Liverpool among the more memorable this season.

His dressing room presence is understandably significant and he appears to have a fantastic relationship with both the manager and his teammates, though the amount of mistakes he makes continues to increase and the growing frustration is the persistence of starting him when playing poorly.

Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain will almost certainly be in the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer and a return to his homeland would potentially be of interest to the World Cup winner. Now more than ever could prove the opportune time for Daniel Levy to cash in on his first-choice goalkeeper, especially if they beat Liverpool on June 1 to win the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

It would be a chance to develop and bring the club forward, adding a younger goalkeeping replacement and moving the captain's responsibility to Harry Kane or Jan Vertonghen. Will Paulo Gazzaniga be given an opportunity to earn the privilege as their new first-choice 'keeper and add competition to bolster their goalkeeping ranks?

With all of that in mind, here's a look at three goalkeepers that Spurs could consider signing this summer - should they cash in on Lloris:

#1 Jack Butland

The current Stoke city number one goalkeeper is still highly regarded

The current Stoke city number one goalkeeper is still highly regarded despite playing the season in the second tier of English football. His form in the second half of the season especially has caught the eye and this summer should see the England goalkeeper return to the Premier League.

At the age of 26, Butland still has the opportunity to improve and develop, a trait in which Mauricio Pochettino is known for in his recruitment. Before he suffered the damaging ankle injury he was considered as the man to replace Joe Hart between the sticks on the international stage for England.

That injury certainly set the former Birmingham goalkeeper back, but on technique and ability he is still the best English goalkeeper and a fresh move to a club and with the manager in the stature of Pochettino would certainly revive his career.

His influence may be a characteristic which Pochettino would like to see improve; he is a commanding goalkeeper in terms of size and presence, but being the leader at the back may be where Butland could improve significantly.

Butland needs to play at the highest level in English football, whether Tottenham make a move for this England star is the question. Although there are Premier League clubs interested in Butland, will Tottenham add to this list?

