3 goals way better than Mo Salah's Puskas winning goal

N Praneeth FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 98 // 25 Sep 2018, 22:10 IST

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

The Best FIFA Football Awards was held yesterday in London. The talking point was arguably Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric winning the Best Footballer of the Year award beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

You have to say it was a well-deserved honour for the 33-year-old Croatian who won the Champions League for the third time in a row with his club Real Madrid and captained his country to their first-ever World Cup final.

However, not many people were impressed with the selection of the FIFA Puskas Award winner which is awarded for the best goal scored in the year. Even Liverpool fans will be first to admit that Salah's goal although it was brilliant truly was not better than at least the 3 in this list.

Let's take a look at these 3 fantastic goals that might have easily won the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Juventus (UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals)

Ronaldo is always known for his excellent jumping reach and aerial ability, both qualities which he displayed in this goal perfectly.

Benjamin Pavard against Argentina (World Cup RO16)

Here's a great fan video of the goal:

Although this goal did get an award namely the FIFA Goal of the Tournament, it would still be a contender for the best goal in any competition for the year.

You would do well to see such a sweet first time outside of the boot strike from just outside the box and that too from a right back.

Gareth Bale against Liverpool (UEFA Champions League Final)

Another acrobatic goal and what an occasion to score.

Gareth Bale coming off the bench and scoring an absolute worldie to put Real Madrid ahead in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Truly one of the most memorable Champions League goals of all time by the Welshman who would score again to clinch a third successive CL title for Los Blancos.