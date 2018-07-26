3 highest scoring Manchester United victories in recent memory

Rooney has been part of special moments at United

When it comes to top-flight victories, Manchester United ranks among the very best in the league. It is a team with a rich culture of winning and consistency in clinching titles at the highest level. Over the course of their history, United has done it all. They have been comeback kings as best seen in the 1999 Champions League final, had many patchy 1-0 wins and also delivered a goal fest against teams of different strengths.

Winning for United is a standard denominator given their success and pride as one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. However, fans of a club of such a stature have over the years been thirsty for United to win in style. They expect beautiful and flowing football when pursuing goals. This was a culture deeply enshrined into the club's veins by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Although the philosophy of the club has drifted since different managers have come on board, the common denominator of winning remains. United have in recent history shown teams a clean pair of heels. This was not limited to overall performances but also on the scoreline. It is not an easy feat especially in modern football for one team to totally dominate the opposition and score over five goals.

However, on these three occasions, United completely blew away their opposition and offered little respect to the kind of teams that stood before them.

#3 Manchester United 7-1 Blackburn

Berbatov scored a whopping five goals against Blackburn

Manchester United put in a ruthless performance on November 27, 2010, when they whitewashed Blackburn Rovers 7-1 at Old Trafford. This game will be much remembered because of one man; Dimitar Berbatov. The Bulgarian striker put five goals past Blackburn in the one-sided match. He had come under much criticism prior to the match for his lack of consistency in goals for United.

He silenced doubters by opening the scoring in the second minute. He added further goals in the 27th, 47th, 62nd and 70th minute to complete a proper five-star performance. Park Ji-sung and Nani were the other scorers on the day for United. Christopher Samba's 83rd-minute effort proved to be nothing but a consolation goal for the visitors. This was the sort of result that electrified the near 75,000 supporters in the stadium.

