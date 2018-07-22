3 hyped attackers who flopped at Manchester United

Falcao were big-time players who flopped at United

Manchester United has over the course of their rich history produced the best in the business. Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney found their stride at United. These are classic examples of players who were shaped by United's philosophy and tradition for winning. Sir Alex Ferguson had all the qualities of an elite manager and brought unrivalled success to the club.

He is the one who orchestrated the moves of Ronaldo and David De Gea to the club. Both players went on to make significant contribution to United's success in their careers. Despite the countless examples of players that prospered at United, there are those that found it tough when they made the switch to Manchester.

The Premier League has been known to present a tough test even for some of the biggest who thrived in other leagues. This is because there is a lot of physicality and pace in the game. Match officiating is also known to be different as tackles that would have been deemed dangerous in other leagues are considered fair in the Premier League.

As a Manchester United player, fans expect the very best performance and will not relent regardless of the quality of opposition. Players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to Manchester in 2016 under a lot of pressure to perform. The signing was highly criticised given that he was 34 years old coming into a highly tough league. He silenced critics by scoring 28 goals in his debut season with the club.

Not all players who joined United enjoyed that kind of success at the first time of asking. Some of these players were big money moves and expected to build on their impressive careers established elsewhere. These three players did not perform to expectation and left the Old Trafford faithful with a bitter pill to swallow.

#3 Angel Di Maria

Di Maria failed to impress at United

Regarded as one of the most technically gifted left-footed players, Di Maria already had a stellar career with Real Madrid when he signed for United. On August 26, 2014 he was signed for nearly 60 million pounds, a British transfer record at the time. Di Maria wore the famous number seven jersey which was donned by other famous United legends such as Ronaldo and David Beckham.

This was one of the biggest transfers for United since Ferguson's retirement from management. United were looking to rebuild by bringing on some big time stars and maintain their status as one of England's best teams.

The Argentine winger struggled to make an impact for United and managed only four goals in all competitions despite a much-hyped transfer. He was later sold to PSG after only one season with the club.

