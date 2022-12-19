The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar came to a close on Sunday, December 18, after a total of 64 games were being played in the competition. South American giants Argentina defeated defending champions France to secure their third world title in Qatar. The intense fixture between the two teams could go down as the best World Cup final in history.

The pulsating encounter was decided on penalties as both teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw after 90 minutes plus extra time. The likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Kylian Mbappe were the goal-scorers on the night.

While the major highlights of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final were witnessed during the game, some iconic moments were also captured after the encounter. On that note, this article will take a look at three of them.

#3 Sergio Aguero lifting the trophy

Aguero lifting the World Cup trophy

It was a thing of joy to see retired Argentine international Sergio Aguero lifting the FIFA World Cup with his former teammates in Qatar.

The 34-year-old would have been part of Lionel Scaloni's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup should he have still been an active player.

Recall that Aguero had to end his football career prematurely on December 15, 2021, after he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Lovely to see Sergio Aguero lifting the World Cup trophy... and he went full kit to do it! Lovely to see Sergio Aguero lifting the World Cup trophy... and he went full kit to do it! 💙 https://t.co/f0L8XcDiql

The mercurial striker was among the Argentine squad that narrowly missed out on the trophy in 2014. He, however, got an opportunity to lay hold on the trophy as his former teammates cheered him on.

#2 Recreation of Diego Maradona's 1986 World Cup celebration

Maradona won the 1986 tournament with Argentina

Another iconic post-match moment that was captured at the 2022 World Cup final was Lionel Messi recreating Diego Armando Maradona's celebration of 1986.

Prior to their recent triumph in Qatar, Argentina's last FIFA World Cup success came way back in 1986 in Mexico. La Albiceleste legend Maradona was the Player of the tournament.

Recall that he captained the Argentine squad to victory in the competition while registering a combined total of five goals and five assists.

Like Maradona, Messi also captained Argentina to their first World Cup win in 36 years, while also registering 10 goal contributions. He scored seven goals and provided three assists.

KYSTAR @KYSTAR Lionel Messi celebrated in the same way as Diego Maradona 🥹 Lionel Messi celebrated in the same way as Diego Maradona 🥹 https://t.co/7uCLO8gxhv

He recreated the iconic celebration of the Argentine legend as he was being carried by former teammate Aguero while celebrating in the midst of the crowd.

#1 Ceremony apparel

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Another highlight that was captured after the game was when Messi was clothed in ceremonial apparel by the Emir of Qatar.

The Player of the moment was given a heroic recognition after his remarkable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alongside HH Tamim bin Hamad, wore Messi a ceremonial dress called the 'Beshts', before handing him the World Cup trophy.

Omar Al Raisi @Dantani

Its called a 'Beshth' in Arabic (البيشت).

Members of Royal families wear it, Arabian warriors in the past used to wear it after a victory. In general people don't wear it, unless its a special occasion like a wedding. Incase you're wondering, what HH @TamimBinHamad put on Messi?Its called a 'Beshth' in Arabic (البيشت).Members of Royal families wear it, Arabian warriors in the past used to wear it after a victory. In general people don't wear it, unless its a special occasion like a wedding. Incase you're wondering, what HH @TamimBinHamad put on Messi?Its called a 'Beshth' in Arabic (البيشت).Members of Royal families wear it, Arabian warriors in the past used to wear it after a victory. In general people don't wear it, unless its a special occasion like a wedding. https://t.co/2lxZOmtnvE

The black cloak is a ceremonial apparel being won by Arabian dignitaries during special events. Argentine captain Messi was deemed worthy of putting it on after helping his nation accomplish victory in Qatar.

