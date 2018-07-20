Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 ideal replacements for Daley Blind at Manchester United

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.97K   //    20 Jul 2018, 22:48 IST

Blind has moved back to the Eredivise with Ajax
Blind has moved back to the Eredivisie with Ajax

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has re-joined former club Ajax after failing to make a lasting impact at Old Trafford since joining the Red Devils in 2014. A fee around the region of £14 million was reportedly agreed upon by the two clubs and the Dutchman has already joined the pre-season preparations of the Eredivisie giants.

Blind arrived in England following the footsteps of Louis van Gaal, who took over the reins at Manchester following his successful World Cup Campaign with the Netherlands, and made over 90 appearances for the club, scoring 4 goals and winning 4 trophies including the Europa League in 2016-17, during his stint with the Premier League giants.

However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the 28-year-old under Jose Mourinho and he struggled to get enough minutes under his belt after being restricted to just 901 minutes of playing time over the whole of last season. Blind was linked with a move away from the club for quite some time now and the arrival of Diogo Dalot has well and truly paved the way for the Dutchman’s departure from Old Trafford.

In this segment, we take a closer look at 3 ideal players who can replace Daley Blind at Manchester United. Without further delay, let’s delve into the same and find out who they are as follows:

#3 Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)

Rose could be on his way out of North London
Rose could be on his way out of North London

The Tottenham full-back was linked with a move to Old Trafford before he ruptured his cruciate ligament last season and is in the contention for a move away from White Hart Lane, considering the fact that he is steadily regaining his fitness as we speak.

Danny Rose was part of England’s World Cup squad that finished fourth in the competition and despite not being a regular starter or not impressing commendably when he got an opportunity, he is still considered as one of the top full-backs in the country when fully fit and raring to go.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly been a long-time admirer of the defender and he was the subject of a rejected bid last summer when the Red Devils were planning to bolster their ranks in the department.

With the signing of Diogo Dalot already wrapped up, the circumstances might not persuade Mourinho to try and table a cheeky bid for the 28-year-old but with uncertainty looming around Luke Shaw’s future at the club, this deal is not improbable.

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
An aspiring sports journalist who likes to live life on the edge. Avid reader and a life-long Chelsea fan :)
