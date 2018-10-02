3 important players Manchester United might lose if Mourinho is not sacked

Manchester United Training and Press Conference

The mood at Old Trafford is not great since the start of 2018/19 season. The results aren’t great on the field with United currently sitting 10th in the Premier League standings. Also, there are quite a few off-field issues that are dampening the spirit.

Manchester United’s last Premier League title success came during Ferguson’s era. Ever since his departure, they are a club in decline. When Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal in 2016, a huge section of United fan base was happy that they have finally got their man to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho’s appointment did not yield the desired results. United failed to win the Premier League or Champions League title, ever since his arrival, and have also witnessed their city rivals taking control of the English top-flight league.

Jose Mourinho is particularly not known for his people handling skills. He always had issues with players in the past when he was the manager at Chelsea and Real Madrid. United always knew the risk when they appointed Mourinho.

Now there are various reports of tension between Mourinho and various United players. Some of them have elevated to a higher level and might result in players quitting the club if Mourinho is not replaced.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 3 players Manchester United might lose if Mourinho is not sacked.

#3 Paul Pogba

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United paid a world record fee to sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016 and ever since his arrival, the Frenchman was often criticized for his performances at Old Trafford. One of the best midfielders in the world, Pogba has been phenomenal for France in their 2018 World Cup but has failed to win over Jose Mourinho. The pair has been embroiled in a series of incidents since the start of 2018/19 campaign and it has worsened in the past few days.

According to Mirror, “Pogba – who was also stripped of his ‘second captain’ status – has told teammates he no longer wishes to play for Mourinho if he allows their conflict to escalate any further. Pogba has told teammates he no longer wishes to play for Mourinho if he allows their conflict to escalate any further.”

Pogba was linked with Barcelona all through the summer, but United stood firm. The Catalan giants will not pass on the opportunity to sign Pogba if Raiola puts him in the market. If the pair does not resolve their differences soon, the United board might have to decide whether they want Pogba or Mourinho.

