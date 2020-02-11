3 improvements Arsenal must make to finish in the Premier League top-four

Kian Long FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Mikel Arteta is feeling confident again.

The winter break was a much needed one at Arsenal. They had the weekend free to train without the pressure of playing a game. The Gunners took a trip to sunny Dubai in order to get away with the miserable English weather and who can blame them?

Mikel Arteta will have hoped that this splash of sunshine will have given his players the rejuvenation they needed in order to carry on with the rest of the season. While many players have shown significant improvements under the Spaniard, there are a few players who still need to pull up their socks.

The last time out in the Premier League, the Gunners were deprived of goals as they saw out a boring 0-0 draw against Burnley. As they come up against Newcastle this weekend, fans will hope for a greater attacking performance from their side. Both clubs are on 31 points from 25 games woth Arsenal in 10th and Newcastle in 12th owing to goal difference.

According to a report from Evening Standard, Mikel Arteta is refusing to rule out Arsenal's chances of reaching the top four come the end of the season. Arteta is a very honest manager, so this will come as good news for the fans since it means he has trust in himself and, of course, his players.

However, there is work to be done. That said, here are 3 improvements Arsenal need to make for a chance to be in top 4, come the end of Match Week 38.

#1 No more settling for draws

A rsenal have not pushed hard enough to pick up all three points.

It's not rocket science. Arsenal need to be winning games if they want to be picking up the points. This has been the main problem since Arteta was introduced as manager; the side simply hasn't put in enough tenacity to turn the game on its head.

Pushing for a win against a side that is hard to break down requires energy, skill and, of course, communication. The full-backs need to press high as well as track back; and the midfielders need to put in a rigorous shift to help out their attacking teammates.

Again, this is all common sense, but it's what Arteta must implement in his training drills. Given his confidence, fans can rest assured that the basics have been covered.

1 / 3 NEXT