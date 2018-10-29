×
3 January signings that could help Arsenal win the Premier League this season

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
714   //    29 Oct 2018, 16:01 IST

Arsenal is in a great form this season.
Arsenal is in a great form this season.

Arsenal are adjusting well with their life under Unai Emery and are currently fourth on the Premier League table, four points behind the leaders, Liverpool. The Gunners have won 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are yet to lose a game since their 3-2 defeat against Chelsea on Matchday 2 of the 2018-2019 Premier League season.

The London-based club has scored 24 goals in the opening 10 games of the season and their defence also improved significantly under the Spanish manager. However, there are still some improvements to be done in Gunners' squad and Unai Emery could use the January transfer window as an opportunity to further enhance his team.

Right on this note, here is the list of three players Arsenal could target in January in order to win the Premier League:

#3 Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano made a name for himself at the FIFA World Cup
Hirving Lozano made a name for himself at the FIFA World Cup

Arsenal are scoring goals for fun this season and they already have netted 24 times in the opening ten Premier League fixtures. However, most of their attacking prowess is down to their strikers and they don't have any winger who is capable of scoring goals on the regular basis.

The Mexican international is one of the hottest prospects in football right now and is attracting a lot of interest from the big clubs following his performances in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Known for his speed, technique and finishing abilities, Lozano joined PSV Eindhoven in 2017 and quickly became a fan favourite with his impressive performances. He played a vital role in PSV's title-winning 2017-2018 season and contributed 17 goals along with 11 assists.

The former CF Pachuca player has started strong this season and already registered eight goals and three assist in the opening ten Eredivisie games.

Hirving Lozano was linked with Arsenal during the summer transfer window and Gunners need to pay a reported fee of €60 million to bring the Mexican to the Emirates Stadium.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
