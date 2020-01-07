3 January signings which could save Manchester United's season

Solskjaer has an important job to do in January

Manchester United's form has been far from consistent this season, obtaining just 31 points from their first 20 league games with 8 wins, 7 draws and 6 defeats. Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United's the permanent manager, the Red Devils have been going downhill. Despite their good record against big teams this season, United have been struggling to secure results against several teams, failing to beat the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Watford. Solskjaer's win percentage since becoming United's permanent manager is now 27%, which is even worse than that of David Moyes.

Manchester United made only three signings in the summer, which is not enough considering the squad depth and the quality of players in it. The addition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire might have improved the squad to a certain extent, but without a shadow of doubt, Manchester United need a lot more to improve both the quality and depth of their squad.

Here, we take a look at 3 signings United should make in January to improve their squad and salvage something from the season.

#1 Alejandro Grimaldo

A La Masia graduate, Grimaldo could solve United's left-back issue.

United's first-team left-back, Luke Shaw, is known for his fitness issues and inconsistent performances. Hopes were very high when United splashed their money on him back in 2014, but the young Englishman has failed to deliver and prove himself. Grimaldo, however, looks like a player who could solve United's problems in the left-back position.

Grimaldo has been a very impressive player for the Portuguese giants Benfica in recent years. A quick and an energetic full-back who has great dribbling and crossing skills and is also good at taking set-pieces, Grimaldo's attacking nature could really have a great impact on United's left side, as he would also link up very well with United's left-wingers in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Since the departure of Patrice Evra in 2014, United are yet to produce a consistent left-back, and Grimaldo, still just 24 years of age, has all the credentials to become a great servant to the club.

