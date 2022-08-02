3 Kasper Schmeichel replacements at Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel is set to leave Leicester City after 11 years at the King Power Stadium. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Danish goalkeeper has signed a contract until 2025 with Ligue 1 club Nice.

Schmeichel kept 147 clean sheets in 479 appearances across competitions for the Foxes, helping the club win four trophies, including one Premier League title (2015-16) and one FA Cup (2020-21). He was also named the Leicester City Player of the Season twice (2011-12 and 2016-17).

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Kasper Schmeichel reflects on his 11 years at Leicester as speculation mounts over his future at City 🦊 Kasper Schmeichel reflects on his 11 years at Leicester as speculation mounts over his future at City 🦊 https://t.co/CUaPj8EZnU

His departure will leave a massive hole in the Leicester squad. They will look to sign Schmeichel's replacement before the summer transfer window slams shut.

On that note, here's a list of three goalkeepers who could replace Schmeichel at Leicester City.

#1 Odysseas Vlachodimos - Benfica

Odysseas Vlachodimos could join the Foxes this summer

Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has been linked (as per Portuguese paper Record via TEAMtalk) with a move to Leicester City in recent weeks.

The Greece international has been a consistent performer for the Eagles since joining from Panathinaikos in the summer of 2018. He has so far played 169 games across competitions for the Lisbon outfit, registering 65 clean sheets. Vlachodimos won the 'Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month' accolade in February 2019.

The Foxes have a decent chance of signing the 28-year-old this window. However, Benfica are demanding a transfer fee between €15 million and €20 million for the goalkeeper who helped them win the league title in 2018-19.

#2 Alban Lafont - Nantes

Alban Lafont(R) of Nantes

According to Get French Football News, Leicester City have identified Nantes' Alban Lafont as a possible target to replace Schmiechel.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a decent 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign. He featured in all 38 of Nantes' league games, registering eight clean sheets. Lafont also impressed with his shot-stopping ability, saving 70.7 percent (via FBREF) of the shots he faced last season.

As per the aforementioned report, Lafont's agent has offered him to European clubs for around €20 million. It remains to be seen if the Foxes can match that valuation.

#3 Robert Sanchez - Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sancez

Robert Sanchez was one of Brighton and Hove Albion's top performers last season as they finished ninth in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old played 37 league games in the 2021-22 campaign, registering 11 clean sheets. The Spaniard impressed with his shot-stopping ability as well, saving 101 shots. Sanchez is also good with his feet, averaging 36.3 passes per 90 minutes last term.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "Everything he's done in his career is amazing and he's still humble as ever"



Robert Sanchez reveals it was David De Gea that inspired him to move to England and join Brighton 🧤 "Everything he's done in his career is amazing and he's still humble as ever" Robert Sanchez reveals it was David De Gea that inspired him to move to England and join Brighton 🧤 https://t.co/u1qzeV0yK4

His performances at the Amex Stadium didn't go unnoticed as he was handed his first senior international cap by Spain boss Luis Enrique in September 2021.

According to HITC Football, Newcastle United are also interested in signing Leicester City target Sanchez. It remains to be seen if he ends up playing for the Foxes next season.

