×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 key Manchester United players that will benefit from Solksjaer's appointment

Obinna Delight Ikenna
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
692   //    19 Dec 2018, 23:02 IST

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Football may be the beautiful game but it is also a very unfair sport. No matter the number of horrendous mistakes made by the management or the players, the coach always takes the blame for lack of results.

Jose Mourinho has been made to bear the entire blame for United's disappointing season and the Portuguese boss has paid with his job.

After much speculation, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been officially appointed as the interim coach of Manchester United. The Norwegian comes in with much PL playing experience having played for Manchester United for 11 years.

However, his only PL coaching experience is an ill-fated spell with Cardiff City. He returned back to Norway to take charge of his former club Molde.

Much has been made about what to expect from the ex-striker as the coach of one of world football's biggest clubs. In an interview as Cardiff boss he gives an inkling;

"My brand is forward minded. Forward passing, forward running. I want to attack. I want the players to express themselves."

If his assertions at Cardiff city are true then it bodes well for some of United's players. Here's a look at three key players who will benefit from Solksjaer's appointment.

#1 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Pogba's season has probably not gone as well as he expected after winning the world cup with France in the summer.

Advertisement

He started the season as the captain of United and scored the opening goal of the PL season. The armband was later taken away him by Jose Mourinho and he eventually fell out with the boss. In Jose's last three PL matches as United boss, Pogba only played 15 minutes and did not even come off the bench against Fulham and Liverpool.

The sacking of Mourinho and appointment of Solksjaer will definitely breathe a new lease of life to Pogba's season. He will get a clean slate under the new manager and will hope to stand up and be counted for the new man in this hectic fixture schedule.

If Solksjaer keeps to the philosophy he spoke about at Cardiff then it gets even better for the French international. Pogba in the interview after United's draw with Wolves earlier in the season aimed a slight dig at Mourinho's tactics and declared that:

"When we're at home we should attack, attack, attack. That's Old Trafford. We're here to attack." 

In Paul Pogba, Solksjaer has one of the most gifted central midfielders in the attack. If both player and coach share the same ideology and Solksjaer returns to the vibrant attacking football that United played in previous years, then Manchester United and Pogba will be better for it.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba
Obinna Delight Ikenna
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am an avid lover and follower of the beautiful game.
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Manchester United players who...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: 3 Key Battles
RELATED STORY
3 Managers that could bring back the glory days for...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Solskjaer is a good choice as Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville is right; Mauricio Pochettino is the right...
RELATED STORY
3 important issues Jose Mourinho needs to address...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who could turn their season...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United accidentally reveal...
RELATED STORY
The 3 options for the Manchester United board after the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us