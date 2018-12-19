3 key Manchester United players that will benefit from Solksjaer's appointment

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Football may be the beautiful game but it is also a very unfair sport. No matter the number of horrendous mistakes made by the management or the players, the coach always takes the blame for lack of results.

Jose Mourinho has been made to bear the entire blame for United's disappointing season and the Portuguese boss has paid with his job.

After much speculation, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been officially appointed as the interim coach of Manchester United. The Norwegian comes in with much PL playing experience having played for Manchester United for 11 years.

However, his only PL coaching experience is an ill-fated spell with Cardiff City. He returned back to Norway to take charge of his former club Molde.

Much has been made about what to expect from the ex-striker as the coach of one of world football's biggest clubs. In an interview as Cardiff boss he gives an inkling;

"My brand is forward minded. Forward passing, forward running. I want to attack. I want the players to express themselves."

If his assertions at Cardiff city are true then it bodes well for some of United's players. Here's a look at three key players who will benefit from Solksjaer's appointment.

#1 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Pogba's season has probably not gone as well as he expected after winning the world cup with France in the summer.

He started the season as the captain of United and scored the opening goal of the PL season. The armband was later taken away him by Jose Mourinho and he eventually fell out with the boss. In Jose's last three PL matches as United boss, Pogba only played 15 minutes and did not even come off the bench against Fulham and Liverpool.

The sacking of Mourinho and appointment of Solksjaer will definitely breathe a new lease of life to Pogba's season. He will get a clean slate under the new manager and will hope to stand up and be counted for the new man in this hectic fixture schedule.

If Solksjaer keeps to the philosophy he spoke about at Cardiff then it gets even better for the French international. Pogba in the interview after United's draw with Wolves earlier in the season aimed a slight dig at Mourinho's tactics and declared that:

"When we're at home we should attack, attack, attack. That's Old Trafford. We're here to attack."

In Paul Pogba, Solksjaer has one of the most gifted central midfielders in the attack. If both player and coach share the same ideology and Solksjaer returns to the vibrant attacking football that United played in previous years, then Manchester United and Pogba will be better for it.

