3 key Manchester United players who will line up against Leicester City

Feature
09 Aug 2018, 12:59 IST

de Gea is expected to start against Leicester City

Manchester United kick off their 2018/19 Premier League season on Friday night with a key clash against 2016 Champions Leicester City at Old Trafford. The build-up to this fixture has been dominated by the various transfer speculation involving United and their manager Jose Mourinho who is keen to complete one or two deals before the dreaded transfer deadline.

Unlike other seasons, the transfer window was scheduled to shut just a day before the start of the campaign. Previously, English teams would have until August 31 to complete their transfer business.

It remains to be seen if United can complete any last minute deals with numerous reports linking the club with many top central defenders. We may yet see a shock move completed despite United being frustrated in their attempts to sign several key players thus far.

Prior to this game, United may yet secure the services of Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng or even Leicester's Harry Maguire who has been viewed as Mourinho's first pick.

The Portuguese manager would want to select a strong side on Friday to give them the best chance of securing a win. A poor start does not necessarily mean a poor finish but Manchester City last season showed ruthlessness from the go and Mourinho has the necessary experience not to watch history repeat itself.

Over 10 of his first-team squad members participated in the 2018 World Cup and thus not all of those players are match fit after recently coming back from their mandatory holiday. Still, Mourinho has formidable options at his disposal.

These three players are set to start and play a key role as United search for a win.

#3 Fred


The Brazilian international was at the World Cup with his national team but did not play a single minute. Therefore, he should be fresh and ready to influence the game if Paul Pogba does not start due to the Frenchman only just returning to the side.

Ever since he sealed a big money transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, Fred has remained faultless in his pre-season performances. Nemanja Matic is out injured for now so the ball is in his court to display his dynamism.

Fans at Old Trafford will finally have the chance to see what their new midfield man has to offer. He is likely to play either side of a midfield three with Ander Herrera playing deepest.


Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
