×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 key points from Manchester United's draw with Arsenal

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
32   //    06 Dec 2018, 12:23 IST

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

 As predicted earlier, Manchester United was not going to lose to fierce rivals Arsenal in their home territory. It would have been an added a low blow to an already injured side if Jose Mourinho's men had lost, while Arsenal, on the other hand, are now on the cusp of something special.

The Gunners are unbeaten in 20 matches across all competitions. The last time this happened, they reigned supreme in 'the Invincibles' era. That notwithstanding, last night's match had the proper ingredients of a cracker that this fixture has traditionally been.

A draw would serve neither team's interests in terms of their immediate targets. For Arsenal, it would be to keep up with the top two Premier League high flyers. For United, it was to simply claw their way back to the top four, a target that looks harder by the day. Watching United against Arsenal was reminiscent of the good old Ferguson-Wenger battles.

There were several unexpected moments with referees on the spot. These were some notable moments from the game.

#3 Injuries

There were several injuries in this match.
There were several injuries in this match.

Like any classic Manchester United-Arsenal match, it was a highly physical match. Combine this with a slippery surface and the result is injuries. The Gunners were forced into two injury-related changes. Their skipper on the day Aaron Ramsey, had to be replaced while Rob Holding was also injured and replaced.

This left Unai Emery with one wild card left which proved instrumental. Lucas Torreira also had a few problems in this match. Shkodran Mustafi appeared to have some difficulties barely a minute after Arsenal had made their final change but was able to soldier on.

At the other end, Anthony Martial overcommitted when tracking back and as a result, pulled a muscle in the second half. He was one of United's potent players up to that point. All in all, it was a feisty affair with lots of tackles in different areas of the pitch as expected in a fixture like this.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United David De Gea Alexandre Lacazette Jose Mourinho Unai Emery Leisure Reading
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
Twitter reacts as Manchester United vs Arsenal ends in a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United v Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Arsenal: Player Ratings | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal - 5...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal: 3 Reasons for the draw
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can United turn their season...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United will beat Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 famous Manchester United victories against Arsenal at...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal: 3 reasons why Arsenal were...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Arsenal: Match Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us