3 left-backs Man Utd should target this summer | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United's quest for defensive stability has been marred by ongoing struggles throughout the season, with a concerning uptick in conceded chances and goals compared to their illustrious past.

The 2023-24 campaign has been fraught with challenges for everyone associated with the club, as defensive lapses have proven costly on numerous occasions. Adding to the woes are the untimely injuries to key players, disrupting the team's rhythm and cohesion at crucial junctures.

Among the areas in dire need of reinforcement is the left-back position. While Luke Shaw's potential is widely acknowledged, the 28-year-old's inconsistent performances and recurring injuries have hampered United's progress.

Moreover, the decline in Tyrell Malacia's fortunes under Erik ten Hag underscores the urgency of securing a top-quality left-back ahead of the forthcoming season.

As the club navigates through a period of transition and rebuilding, addressing the left-back position emerges as a critical step towards restoring defensive fortitude and mounting a sustained challenge for silverware in the seasons to come.

We look at three potential left-back options that could bolster Manchester United's defensive ranks, providing the much-needed solidity and reliability at the back.

#3 Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson is on the back of a great season.

Antonee Robinson's standout performances throughout the season undoubtedly merit a place in the Premier League team of the season. The Fulham defender has been a model of consistency for the London outfit, catching the attention of top clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool who are keen to bolster their defensive options on the left flank.

The 26-year-old's journey to prominence is a testament to his resilience and talent. After honing his skills in the Everton academy, Robinson gained invaluable experience during loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic before sealing a permanent move to Fulham in 2020.

His pivotal role in Fulham's promotion-winning campaign from the English second tier in 2021 further solidified his credentials as a top-flight defender.

Since making the leap to the Premier League, Robinson has exceeded all expectations, delivering consistently impressive performances week in and week out. His defensive solidity, tireless work ethic, and attacking contributions have not gone unnoticed, prompting interest from elite clubs across the league.

Robinson distinguishes himself as an exceptional creator from the left flank, evidenced by his impressive accumulation of 4.2 Expected Assists over the course of the season.

His ability to consistently generate high-quality scoring opportunities for his teammates underscores his impact in the attacking third, providing a valuable outlet for his team's offensive endeavors.

In contrast, Luke Shaw's contribution in terms of Expected Assists has been more modest, totaling 1.0 throughout the season.

With his contract running until 2028, Fulham holds a strong bargaining position this summer after slapping a £35 million fee last summer (via the Standard). As Robinson's stock and price continue to rise, the London-based club faces a potential dilemma between holding onto their star defender or capitalizing on his market value to reinvest in the squad.

#2 Rayan Ait-Nouri

Rayan Ait-Nouri must be on Manchester United's shortlist.

At just 22, Rayan Ait-Nouri has already amassed an impressive 114 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers since his arrival from Angers in 2021. The Algerian left-back has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League, showcasing his versatility and talent on both the defensive and attacking fronts.

Ait-Nouri's adaptability to seamlessly transition between defensive duties and contributing to the attack makes him an enticing target for clubs like Manchester United. His skill set perfectly aligns with the modern full-back role, offering an ideal balance of defensive solidity and attacking flair.

With two years remaining on his contract, Ait-Nouri presents a feasible option for Manchester United to pursue in the upcoming summer transfer window. The prospect of securing his services for a reported £50 million fee (via GiveMeSport) is within reach for the Red Devils, given the financial resources at their disposal.

Having excelled in various positions including left-back, left wing-back, and left winger, Ait-Nouri's versatility adds a valuable dimension to any squad. His ability to adapt to different tactical setups and thrive in different roles underscores his value as a multifaceted asset.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's attacking prowess shines through his impressive statistical profile, highlighting his ability to both score and create goals for his team. With 3.1 Expected Goals and 2 Expected Assists, he consistently positions himself as a threat in the attacking third while also showcasing his vision and creativity in setting up scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Moreover, Ait-Nouri's dynamism is evident in his averages of 2.49 progressive carries and 2.41 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, illustrating his capacity to drive the ball forward and bypass opposition defenders with ease.

In comparison, Shaw's attacking contributions are more subdued, with no Expected Goals but a notable 1.0 Expected Assists, indicating his proficiency in providing key passes to create scoring chances. While his progressive carries average at 0.89 per 90 minutes, and successful take-ons at 0.61, Shaw's impact in the final third is more measured compared to Ait-Nouri.

Wolves' financial constraints may necessitate the sale of key players, potentially opening the door for Manchester United and Liverpool to capitalize on Ait-Nouri's availability. With Liverpool closely monitoring his development, Manchester United could step in to seize the opportunity to secure his signature.

#1 Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez's contract ends in 2026.

Theo Hernandez is undoubtedly one of the premier left-backs in the world today, his stellar performances speaking volumes about his prowess on the pitch. Since his transfer from Real Madrid to AC Milan in 2019, the French international has left an indelible mark, playing an instrumental role in the Rossoneri's Serie A triumph.

As Hernandez's contract runs down to its conclusion in 2026, the prospect of embarking on a new adventure may pique the interest of the talented defender. Despite spending five fruitful years at San Siro, the allure of fresh challenges and opportunities could be enticing.

Should Manchester United come knocking with an offer, Hernandez might find himself tempted by the allure of the Premier League. His versatile skill set, encompassing defensive solidity, attacking flair, and leadership qualities, makes him a coveted asset for any top-tier club seeking to bolster their ranks.

Like Ait-Nouri, Hernandez possesses a penchant for surging forward with his ball-carrying skills and creative instincts, adding an attacking dimension to his game. His threat from set-pieces, particularly free-kicks and corners, further elevates his standing as one of the premier left-backs in world football.

The French international's impressive attacking output speaks volumes, having contributed to a total of 12 goals this season, with five goals to his name and seven assists across all competitions.

In contrast, Luke Shaw's contributions in the attacking third have been more subdued this campaign, with only one goal to his name.

The potential acquisition of Hernandez could provide Manchester United with the solution to their defensive woes while injecting experience and quality into their lineup. However, negotiations are bound to be complex, with AC Milan likely to demand a significant fee, rumored to be around £70 million (via Football Italia), for their prized defender.

The prospect of Hernandez donning the colors of Manchester United adds an intriguing subplot to the upcoming transfer window.