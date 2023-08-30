3 left backs Manchester United could target ahead of transfer deadline day

Manchester United are exploring the possibilities of signing a left back before the summer transfer window shuts as Luke Shaw has been ruled out for an extended period after suffering a muscular injury. This is a big blow for the Red Devils as the England international has proven to be a pivotal player for them over the last few years. Erik Ten Hag's side have had a shaky start to the Premier League campaign with three unconvincing performances.

Tyrell Malacia is also on the sidelines and Diogo Dalot filled in at left-back against Nottingham Forest. While the Portuguese had a decent outing, it is a risky move to continue playing him there until Shaw returns. It is therefore imperative that the club sign another left-back before the trasnfer window ends.

We will look at three left backs Manchester United are interested in.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is Erik ten Hag's primary choice

Manchester United are interested in Marc Cucurella according to Fabrizio Romano and various other top journalists. It is understood that the Red Devils held informal talks with Chelsea over a potential loan deal. The Spanish International has been an unused subsitute for Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, however a move away from Stamford Bridge is probably the best decision for his future.

The 25-year old was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League before his £62 million deal to Chelsea last summer. Cucurella underperformed, however, he was not the only Chelsea player to not have a good season. It can be argued that given the situation at the club last summer, it was not easy for the players to perform and the Spaniard can be given some leeway for his performances last season.

Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso could be targeted by Manchester United

Manchester United are also reported to be interested in Marcos Alonso, as they have made an enquiry over a possible deal according to Metro UK. Alonso currently plays for Barcelona however he has struggled for game time. The 32-year-old spent six seasons at Chelsea and proved to be a solid player at left back.

Alonso does lack pace, however, he covered that through his fantastic technical abilities on the balls. He possesses the ability to create chances for the forwards and scored 25 goals, which is impressive for a left-back. However, at 32, there is a risk that he has slowed down more and his lack of pace could be exposed in the league right now, as it is played at a rapid pace.

Sergio Regulion

Reguilon could be a short term fix for Shaw

Sergio Reguilon is also on the list of left-backs United are interested according to The Telegraph. Regulion is a Tottenham Hotspur player, but has not played for Spurs since 2022 and was at Atletico Madrid last season on loan. United were interested in signing the Spanaird three years ago however opted for Brazilian left back Alex Telles at times. It is therefore clear that he has admirers within the club and as he is only 26, there is a possibility that Ten Hag can coach the Spaniard into an improved player.

There is no doubt that Reguilon is a talented player, however, he has struggled to showcase his qualities, especially at Spurs. He scored two goals and provided two assists over 25 league appearances in the 21/22 season however he has not played regularly since. Additionally, the former Real Madrid star appeared in just 11 games last season during his loan spell at Atletico Madrid.