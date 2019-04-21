×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 lessons learned as Manchester United are humiliated at the hands of Everton

Ananth Narasimman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
268   //    21 Apr 2019, 23:45 IST

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United, after a humbling defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League, were expected to bounce back against Everton to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe's premier competition alive.

That was not the case as Everton ran a shambolic United defense ragged with a comfortable 4-0 victory while dominating the game till the very end. Gylfi Siggurdson and Richarlison proved to be tough customers as Smalling & Co. struggled to keep pace with their persistent attacks.

United's performance has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a lot to ponder before they face the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea. Here are three takeaways from the game which could prove crucial for United in the long term.

#1 United's defense needs an anchor

If the 3-0 defeat at Barcelona was considered okay by Solskjaer due to their stature then, the humiliating defeat at Everton should set the alarm bells ringing. The lack of intensity and positional awareness was evident as United were caught napping, making it too easy for their opponents to create chances and score.

This is the first time since the 2000/01 season that United have conceded more than 46 goals in a campaign and the tally would have increased if not for De Gea's occasional heroics. United's reluctance to open their chequebook to sign elite defenders came back to haunt them.

Players such as Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who would not have made the City or Chelsea squads, are considered automatic starters due to the lack of choices. These factors played a significant role in the humiliation suffered in the hands of Everton as United looked both leaderless and motorless despite having both.

Both Jones and Smalling failed to take control of the defense and seemed to be all over the place. United have ignored this area for years and are paying the price for it now as their dangerous attack which usually bails them out failed to make up for their lackluster defense.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Manchester United Paul Pogba Richarlison
Advertisement
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 3 things we learned
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 reasons why Manchester United lost 4-0 to Everton
RELATED STORY
Football fans on Twitter troll Manchester United after their humiliating loss to Everton
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 5 Players who cost Red Devils the game
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 3 observations from Manchester United's lacklustre display
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 5 factors that contributed to United's downfall
RELATED STORY
Post-Match Tactical Analysis: Everton vs Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United lose to Everton
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Everton, Manchester United injury news, suspensions list, and more
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Manchester United Preview & Prediction: EPL Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us