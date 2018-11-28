3 lessons we learned from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Young Boys

Ronnie Evans

Action from Manchester United v BSC Young Boys at the UEFA Champions League Group H match

Manchester United capped off a poor display to close out the nervy UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys as 1-0 winners. It was another match at Old Trafford with the same old hand-to-chest feeling for the supporters. United boss Jose Mourinho needed a reaction from his players following a string of poor results and performances alike. Did he get it? Definitely not, as they crumbled once again before their home fans.

It was the sort of night that required the full force of Manchester United to reign upon their comparatively inferior opposition. A quick look at the stats will tell you that United masked what was otherwise a very poor match -- 21 shots at goal with 14 of them being off target.

The players could have easily deceived the number of attempts at goal. In fact, it is Young Boys, without their three key men, that seemed like the real deal on Tuesday night. When the dust settled, three things came out clearly from this tie:

#3 De Gea has still got it

De Gea once again saved Manchester United

Spanish number one goalkeeper David De Gea silenced critics by reminding the world why he was regarded as the best in the last two seasons. No goalkeeper can be blamed for conceding from a deflected shot. Sometimes it is not humanly possible for a goalkeeper to move one way and change direction to make a save.

The highlight of the tie was in the 70th minute. Young Boys had a corner and Ulisses Garcia's goal-bound shot deflected off Kevin Mbabu, destined to be a certain goal. In that split second, De Gea pulled one of the saves of the season at the goal line to keep the scores level. He has been criticized for conceding so many goals this season but he is crucial for the Red Devils.

