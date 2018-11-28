×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 lessons we learned from Manchester United's 1-0 win over Young Boys 

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
330   //    28 Nov 2018, 13:57 IST

Action from Manchester United v BSC Young Boys at the UEFA Champions League Group H match
Action from Manchester United v BSC Young Boys at the UEFA Champions League Group H match

Manchester United capped off a poor display to close out the nervy UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys as 1-0 winners. It was another match at Old Trafford with the same old hand-to-chest feeling for the supporters. United boss Jose Mourinho needed a reaction from his players following a string of poor results and performances alike. Did he get it? Definitely not, as they crumbled once again before their home fans.

It was the sort of night that required the full force of Manchester United to reign upon their comparatively inferior opposition. A quick look at the stats will tell you that United masked what was otherwise a very poor match -- 21 shots at goal with 14 of them being off target.

The players could have easily deceived the number of attempts at goal. In fact, it is Young Boys, without their three key men, that seemed like the real deal on Tuesday night. When the dust settled, three things came out clearly from this tie:

#3 De Gea has still got it

De Gea once again saved Manchester United
De Gea once again saved Manchester United

Spanish number one goalkeeper David De Gea silenced critics by reminding the world why he was regarded as the best in the last two seasons. No goalkeeper can be blamed for conceding from a deflected shot. Sometimes it is not humanly possible for a goalkeeper to move one way and change direction to make a save.

The highlight of the tie was in the 70th minute. Young Boys had a corner and Ulisses Garcia's goal-bound shot deflected off Kevin Mbabu, destined to be a certain goal. In that split second, De Gea pulled one of the saves of the season at the goal line to keep the scores level. He has been criticized for conceding so many goals this season but he is crucial for the Red Devils.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Young Boys Football Marouane Fellaini David De Gea Jose Mourinho
Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
UEFA CL 18-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys: 3 Players who guided...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0
RELATED STORY
Manchester Utd vs BSC Young Boys: Match preview and...
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs BSC Young Boys: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits & Flops
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba thanks Jose Mourinho after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
FT CSK VIK
1 - 2
 CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT AEK AJA
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Ajax
FT HOF SHA
2 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT OLY MAN
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
FT ROM REA
0 - 2
 Roma vs Real Madrid
FT MAN YOU
1 - 0
 Manchester United vs Young Boys
FT JUV VAL
1 - 0
 Juventus vs Valencia
FT BAY BEN
5 - 1
 Bayern München vs Benfica
Today ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
Today LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
Tomorrow BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
Tomorrow PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
Tomorrow TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
Tomorrow NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us