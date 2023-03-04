Jurgen Klopp is regarded as among the most talented football managers of his generation. He took charge at Liverpool in October 2015.

The German manager has helped the Reds win one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League trophy, one EFL Cup, one FA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup. He has also won the Premier League's 'Manager of the Year' accolade twice.

On that note, let's at the three players who have played the most games under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

#3 Mohamed Salah - 290 games

Klopp signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma during the summer transfer window of 2017.

The Egypt international has transformed himself among the best players in the world under the guidance of the German manager. He has played 290 games under Jurgen Klopp so far, registering 176 goals and 76 assists.

The attacker has won three 'Premier League Golden Boots' and one 'Premier League Player of the Season' accolade under Klopp's leadership

Mohamed Salah is still an important player for Liverpool and Klopp worked hard to extend his contract last summer. He is likely to be among the Reds' key players for the next few seasons.

#2 James Milner

James Milner has been an incredibly important player for Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Anfield. He has made 309 appearances under the German manager thus far, scoring 25 goals and assisting 44 more.

The former England international has played a key role in every trophy that Klopp has won with the Merseyside outfit so far.

While speaking to the media last October, the former Borussia Dortmund manager praised the veteran midfielder. The German said (via The Liverpool Offside):

"He is an exceptional player, an exceptional person and essential to everything we have achieved in the last few years."

James Milner is currently in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and could seek a move away from the club once his current deal expires.

#1 Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino signed for Liverpool under former manager Brendan Rodgers during the summer transfer window of 2015.

The Brazil international has been a key player for the Merseyside outfit ever since. He has played 346 games under Jurgen Klopp, registering 107 goals and 78 assists in the process.

Firmino won the Premier League Player of the Month accolade in January 2016 and was also included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season 2017-18.

Roberto Firmino is currently in the last year of his contract at Anfield. As per HITC, the former Hoffenheim attacker will leave the Reds next summer.

