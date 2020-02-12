3 Liverpool players that could depart in the summer

Liverpool have plenty of talent in the U-23s waiting on the wings.

With a record-breaking Premier League title victory on the cards for Liverpool this season, earning a place in the Reds' squad is the hardest it has ever been which could lead to the departure of several players in the summer. This includes the likes of Dejan Lovren, who is very much considered as the 4th choice centre-back in the Liverpool defensive ranks and Adam Lallana who is yet to renew his contract in Merseyside.

Both Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and perhaps several more players would be leaving as heroes and will forever be remembered as being part of the team that won Liverpool's 6th Champions League in Madrid. However, their exits may be seen as a positive for Liverpool who would be making room for fresh, younger talents such as Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic who will be returning from loan in the summer. With that being said, here are 3 players that could be departing Liverpool this summer.

#3. Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri scored his only goal of the season in a 5-2 win in the Merseyside Derby.

Despite joining Liverpool only two years ago, Xherdan Shaqiri could already be on his way out of the exit door after a lack of game time in a team filled with world-class talent. The Swiss midfielder has been previously linked with the likes of AS Roma and Sevilla where he would potentially become the star man after playing a supporting role at Liverpool. And with only 6 appearances to his name in the Premier League this season, Shaqiri's departure is growing ever likely as Liverpool look to cash in on the out-of-favour man.

In fact, the price tag that has been set on the midfielder is reportedly around £25# million with the Reds unwilling to sell for a cut-price despite not being in desperate need of the Swiss international. This could see Shaqiri go out on loan rather than a permanent deal due to the high price set by Liverpool that many clubs will be hesitant of paying.

🇨🇭| It is understood an asking price of £25million has been placed on Xherdan Shaqiri's head for the summer, by sporting director Michael Edwards. (Echo) pic.twitter.com/vRk2ZvVlmu — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) February 8, 2020

#2. Adam Lallana

Lallana has been at Liverpool for 6 years but is in the final months of his contract.

After 6 injury, and more recently trophy, filled years at Liverpool, Adam Lallana's contract is set to run out this summer, leaving the Englishman with plenty to think about ahead of his next move. And it's been a final season to remember for Lallana at Anfield which could see him bow out as an invincible Premier League winner. In fact, if it wasn't for Adam Lallana's only goal of the season against Manchester United at Old Trafford, then Liverpool's unbeaten run would have been ended in October. And this perhaps sums up Lallana's Liverpool career, a career full of special moments without a consistent spell of form due to injuries and the arrival's of Wijnaldum and Fabinho limiting his minutes on the pitch.

The current Liverpool man has already been linked with several other Premier League clubs and may even leave to a top 6 rival with playing at the highest of levels week in week out, a key factor in Lallana's potential move away from Liverpool.

Leicester City are among several leading Premier League clubs with an interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana when his contract ends this summer. Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham also monitoring developments ahead of his likely exit. [@_ChrisBascombe] pic.twitter.com/3AuM1VTJj0 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 6, 2020

#1. Dejan Lovren

Lovren has made 116 Liverpool appearances

With a Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup medal to his name, Dejan Lovren looks set to leave Liverpool in search for more minutes on the pitch. The Croatian has had a hot and cold relationship over the years with Liverpool fans, from becoming the hero against Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals to being subbed in the first half of a 4-1 defeat away to Spurs in 2017. However, he'll always be remembered as part of a potential historic Liverpool squad. The centre-back would pave the way for new signings and the promotion of players in the under 23 team that recently beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

To conclude, several players may depart Liverpool after a potentially historic season with the likes of Lovren, Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri looking the most likely to leave in search of more game time.