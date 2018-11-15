×
3 Liverpool rejects who are playing well this season

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
174   //    15 Nov 2018, 23:54 IST

Suso has been named in the Spain squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures
Suso has been named in the Spain squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures

Liverpool currently have one of the most well-balanced squads in the Premier League. This newfound rigour in the team can be attributed to some successful transfer deals over the past few seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's club was the biggest spender in England this summer, with £177 million splashed on new recruits.

And as we all know most of these big money moves turned out favourably for the Reds, with the likes of Salah (£37.8m), Van Dijk (£70.92m) and Alisson (£56.25m) proving themselves to be value for money.

Surprisingly, this hasn't always been the case at Anfield. Over the years, some the biggest signings of the club have flopped miserably for The Kop.

Benteke, Andy Carroll, Markovic are just some of the ill-fated signings who have failed to resurrect their careers after moving to the Merseyside.

Well, there are some players who have not only left their disastrous spell at Anfield behind and moved on but have made a name for themselves elsewhere and are on fire right now.

So, let us take a look at the three former Liverpool players, who are having the best season of their lives right now away from the Anfield.

#3 Iago Aspas

Aspas has become a regular starter for Spain over the last two years
Aspas has become a regular starter for Spain over the last two years

The rise of the now Celta Vigo striker to prominence remains one of the best comebacks in contemporary football history.

Iago Aspas, signed up for Liverpool in 2013 on the back of his successful campaigns with Celta, in which he scored 35 league goals as the Os Celestes gained promotion to the Spanish first division in 2012 and survived relegation the next season.

His move to Anfield was anything but disastrous. He was given the #9 jersey by Brendan Rogers but failed to score a single goal for the Reds in the Premier League.

Following a disappointing spell in England, he was sent back to his homeland initially on loan to Sevilla in 2014, who sold him back to his boyhood club Celta in 2015.

The much-awaited return of the Spaniard to his hometown club turned out to be a success, with the striker featuring in the top 5 goalscorers in La Liga for the past two seasons and claiming the Zarra trophy on both occasions.

This season, he has already found the back of the net 8 times in 12 appearances for the club, making him one of the deadliest strikers in Europe at the moment.

He has been selected for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures in the Spanish National side.

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
