3 Liverpool youngsters who could break into first-team next season

Liverpool 's youth academy is among the finest in England and they have a rich and long history of producing top footballing talents. Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Trent Alexander-Arnold are some of the most prominent names to have come out of the academy.

The Merseysiders have recently merged their first-team training ground and youth academy into a new training complex in Kirkby. This will allow Klopp to take a closer look at the growth of academy players and help bridge the gap between the senior team and the academy.

Right on that note, here's a list of three Liverpool FC youngsters who could break into the first team next season.

#3 Mateusz Musialowski

Mateusz Musialowski is one of the most exciting young talents in European football

One of the most exciting talents in European football, Mateusz Musialowski joined Liverpool FC on a youth contract from the Polish side SMS Łódź in the summer transfer window of 2020. He signed his first professional contract with the Reds last month.

Musialowski is a versatile forward who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder. His key strengths are his pace, dribbling and finishing skills and he has been compared with Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard because of his playing style.

The 17-year-old scored eight goals in 19 U18 Premier League games last season, including a stunning solo effort against Newcastle United which won the U18 Premier League Goal of the Season. He also helped Liverpool U18s reach the final of the Youth FA Cup, scoring three goals in the process.

Musialowski is yet to feature in a senior game for the Reds but was given the opportunity to train with the senior team on numerous occasions last season. He was selected in the Reds' squad for the pre-season tour but failed to feature in games owing to a knee injury.

#2 Kaide Gordon

Kaide Gordon impressed with his performances during the pre-season tour

Kaide Gordon joined Liverpool's youth academy from EFL Championship club Derby County in January this year. The 16-year old impressed with his performances for the Reds' youth teams and was given the opportunity to feature in the senior squad during pre-season.

The youngster made five appearances for the Reds this off-season, impressing with his clever movement and confidence on the ball. His performances also attracted praise from the Reds' assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who praised him in a diary he kept over the Reds' pre-season in Austria and France.

“Kaide’s first game was his highlight of this tour, the second one was even better because there were fans there. He learned his positioning to press. It’s an intensity he’d never felt.”

The 16-year old played Eight U18 Premier League games for Liverpool last season, scoring six and assisting 3 goals. He also scored on his Premier League 2 debut against Leicester City last season.

#1 Leighton Clarkson

Leighton Clarkson is amongst the highest rated players in Liverpool's youth academy

Leighton Clarkson joined Liverpool's youth academy aged six and worked his way through the club's youth teams to make his senior debut in 2019. He has played three senior games for the club since then, including a Champions League group stage game against FC Midtjylland last season.

Clarkson primarily operates as a deep-lying playmaker and possesses excellent passing and tackling skills. He made 14 Premier League 2 appearances last season, scoring three and assisting three goals.

The 19-year old was part of the squad that won the FA Youth Cup in 2019 and was rewarded with a new long-term contract by Liverpool last year.

