3 long-term replacements for Jamie Vardy at Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has been a consistent performer for Leicester City over the last few years. The former England international joined the Foxes from Fleetwood Town during the 2012 summer transfer window. He has played 384 games in all competitions for the club so far, scoring 164 goals.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🦊 Jamie Vardy required fewer touches per goal (29) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season. Fox in the box 🦊 Jamie Vardy required fewer touches per goal (29) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season. Fox in the box https://t.co/XwD0zXf1II

Vardy played a starting role during Leicester's Premier League triumph during the 2015-16 season, scoring 24 goals in 36 appearances. He won the PFA Player of the Season that campaign and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season on two separate occasions.

However, Jamie Vardy is 35 years old and Leicester can't afford to rely on him for long. They should start looking for a long-term replacement for the Englishman soon.

On that note, here's a list of three long-term replacements for Jamie Vardy at Leicester City.

#1 Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke scored 29 league goals last season.

Dominic Solanke joined Bournemouth for £17 million (via Sky Sports) from Liverpool in the 2019 January transfer window. He struggled during his first 18 months at the club, scoring just three goals in 42 Premier League appearances.

Nevertheless, Solanke has been a revelation since the Cherries' relegation to the EFL Championship in 2020. He has played 86 league games in the past two seasons, scoring 44 goals.

The England international played a key role in the South Coast side's promotion to the EPL last season, scoring 29 goals in 29 appearances. He was included in the 2021-22 PFA Championship Team of the Season and was also nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Season award.

According to the Daily Echo, Bournemouth manager Scott Parker wants to offer Solanke a new contract. It will take a massive bid from Leicester to get the Seasiders to think about selling him.

#2 Joel Piroe

Can Joel Piroe replace Jamie Vardy at Leicester City?

Joel Piroe enjoyed a breakthrough 2021-22 Championship season with Swansea City, scoring 22 league goals in 45 league appearances.

Piroe is a powerful footballer who can play as a centre-forward or as an attacking midfielder. His key strengths are his physicality and finishing skills and he also has a penchant for scoring goals from distance. According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.4 shots, 0.7 dribble and 0.6 key passes per 90 in the Championship last season.

As per Voetbal International (via LeicestershireLive), the Foxes are keeping tabs on the Dutch youth international. Swansea manager Russell Martin is also willing (via BBC Sport) to sell the striker for the right money.

#3 Charles De Ketelaere

Charles de Ketelaere is among the most sought-after attackers in Europe.

Club Brugge's Charles De Ketelaere is currently among the most promising attackers outside of Europe's top five leagues. He enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 season with Club Brugge, scoring 14 goals and assisting nine more in 39 league games.

De Ketelaere is a versatile player who can play in numerous positions across midfield and defence. He is known for his dribbling and finishing skills along with his ability to find his teammates in key goalscoring positions.

As per WhoScored, he registered 2.2 shots, 1.9 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per 90 last season. The Belgian attacker also likes to help his teammates out in defence, averaging 1.2 tackles per 90.

According to Alexandre Braeckman, Leicester City and AC Milan are in an intense battle to sign the talented attacker. Brendan Rodgers has a battle on his hands to bring him to the King Power Stadium as a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far