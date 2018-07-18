3 managerial options for Argentina after Sampaoli's sacking

Nilalohit Mishra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.02K // 18 Jul 2018, 12:11 IST

Jorge Sampaoli got sacked by AFA after a disastrous World Cup campaign

So, it is now official that Argentina has parted company with manager Jorge Sampaoli after reaching a financial agreement, that will see the former Chile coach leave his post by mutual consent.

While many would laud this decision due to La Albiceleste’s poor World Cup campaign in Russia that saw them bow out from the round-of-16, one thing that’s worth noting here is the fact that Argentinian Football Association (AFA) are now back to where it started.

Gerardo Martino, Edgardo Bauza and now Sampaoli all came and gone as AFA now looks for their fourth coach in four years since Alejandro Sabella took them to the World Cup final in 2014.

With years of mismanagement, AFA remains one of world football’s most incompetent federations and hence the prospect of finding a suitable coach looks daunting at the moment.

However, with Sampaoli gone, immediate task at hand is to find his replacement who would guide the team in next year’s Copa America and hopefully beyond that as well. Here is a list of 3 potential candidates AFA could be looking into. Let’s have a look:

#1 Diego Simeone (Manager, Atletico Madrid)

Diego Simeone is Argentina's best option but highly unlikely that he will take up the role

Ever since Argentina looked to replace Alejandro Sabella, Diego Simeone has always found his name at the front of the queue and remains there this time around as well.

With over 100 Argentina caps to his name, Simeone was a vital player for La Albiceleste during his 14-year-long playing Career and he has carried the same passion and desire into his managerial career as well.

After a scrappy start to coaching in Argentina, he took charge of Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has been instrumental in establishing the Spanish club among Europe’s elites. One standout aspect of his sides is their defensive discipline.

With Argentina in desperate need for defensive solidity, many would opine that he is just the man who could take Argentina football to heights. However, the 48-year-old remains under contract at Atleti and has never really shown any interest in coaching the national side. So it is fair to say that Simeone remains a pipe-dream for the South American side at this juncture.

