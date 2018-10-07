3 managers currently in hot water

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

It may be quite early on in the season but some managers have struggled to get their teams up and running. Owing to the teams' poor run of results some managers are facing backlash.

Manchester United got a positive result yesterday defeating Newcastle 3-2 after a great comeback where they overcame a 2 goal deficit but things are still not rosy for United and Mourinho who will be facing Chelsea, Juventus, Everton, Bournemouth and Manchester City as soon as the international break ends.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid too are on a winless streak and have struggled to win any of their last 4 matches. Bayern were thumped by Monchengladbach by 3 goals whereas Madrid lost to Alaves in stoppage time. Here we take a look at managers who have landed themselves in hot water and could be given the boot.

#3. Julen Lopetegui

CSKA Moscow v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Group G

The man chosen to replace Zinedine Zidane after his majestic stint as a manager at Real Madrid was Julen Lopetegui. Zinedine Zidane managed to win 3 successive UCL titles in his short stint of two and a half years at the helm. Lopetegui was the man burdened to lead this side after Zidane's departure. Not only did he have the pressure to replicate Zidane's success but he even had to deal with the loss of the club's star man, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lopetegui's first test came against their bitter noisy neighbors, Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup which saw Real Madrid lose 4-2. The loss was hard to take but no one blamed the manager as it was his first game and the team was in a transition phase.

Real Madrid then made a promising start to their La Liga campaign winning 13 points out of 15 in their first five games. The Spanish side started their UCL campaign also by thrashing Roma in the opening gameweek but since then it's all gone downhill.

Real Madrid were battered by Sevilla 3-0 followed by a poor show in the derby against Atletico. To make matters worse Madrid lost their next 2 games against CSKA Moscow in UCL and Alaves in La Liga. Real Madrid have now gone over 6 hours without scoring a goal and have been conceding silly goals.

One man currently facing the heat is Lopetegui who needs to get his team up and running after this slump or his job may be in real danger.

