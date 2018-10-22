3 managers Real Madrid could sign to become unstoppable again

Yash Sharma

Who would Perez appoint as the new Madrid boss?

After enjoying recent European success under ex-coach, Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid seems to be under a huge crisis this season.

Following their third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph, Zinedine Zidane shockingly resigned as the head coach of the Spanish giants. Real Madrid fans were not over the loss of one of their best managers ever, when their highest ever goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, also left the club to join Juventus.

Losing two of the main components of their structure looked very painful, but the Real Madrid hierarchy believed that the team would cope without them, and they’d be able to fill the void left by both legends.

Amidst the rumours of some big names including Neymar Jr and Eden Hazard joining the club, Los Blancos ended up signing Mariano.

Newly appointed coach Julen Lopetegui believed that he’d be able to fill the attacking void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, and would construct a new system around Gareth Bale by making him the new main man of the team.

Everything seemed fine as Real Madrid started the pre-season on a good note. However, a humiliating UEFA Super Cup defeat at the hands of their city rivals Atletico Madrid sent some warning signals to Los Blancos.

Going further, Real Madrid had a good start to their LaLiga season as Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale looked in good form, but as the season progressed, they clearly have missed the presence of their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid have collected just 14 points from their first nine league games. Surprisingly, they have conceded 9 goals, and have drawn two games while losing another three. They’ve also set a new record for a goalless run in their 116 years of history, as they failed to score for almost seven hours, clearly missing a top quality goalscorer.

Things aren’t going well for Julen Lopetegui at the Bernabeu, and many sources from Spain are claiming that the Spanish tactician would be sacked in the coming days. Lets take a look at some managers Real Madrid could sign to make themselves unstoppable again.

#3 Antonio Conte

Can Conte replicate Zidane's tenure with Real Madrid?

The Italian manager inspired Chelsea FC to the Premier League title in his first year at Stamford Bridge. The 49 year old tactician was sacked by Chelsea this summer after a horrific EPL season last year.

However, he still managed to win an FA Cup title for The Blues in the 2017-18 season, beating Manchester United in the final. Conte has an attacking mindset for the game, and would be able to handle the pressure at the Bernabeu.

Provided that Real Madrid would be offering him a good transfer budget in the coming window, he would ideally choose the perfect forwards for his side, and build a new era without Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently he is unemployed, and some sources are claiming that he is willing to take the Real Madrid job.

