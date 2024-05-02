3 managers who could replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd 

Manchester United have already missed out on Champions League qualification for the second time in three years, a rare occurrence in their storied history and the first under Erik ten Hag's tenure. Throughout the season, the Red Devils have struggled to impress and their only hope of silverware is the FA Cup, where they will face rivals Manchester City in the final later this month.

Erik ten Hag's spell at the English outfit has been far from smooth, with the team failing to assert itself against top-tier opponents. Despite enjoying significant power in transfers, evidenced by the signings of Antony, Sofyan Amrabat, Lisandro Martinez, and Andre Onana, all of whom have previously worked under Ten Hag, the Dutchman hasn't been able to build a team capable of competing at the elite level.

With the Red Devils' new owners, INEOS, advocating for a shift towards footballing expertise, Erik ten Hag's position appears increasingly uncertain. The club may be exploring managerial alternatives, especially given the new ownership's push for a change.

As Manchester United navigate this pivotal juncture, the challenge lies in identifying viable replacements, considering many top managers are currently committed to other clubs. Nonetheless, let's examine three realistic options for Manchester United to consider as they contemplate life beyond Erik ten Hag.

#3 Gareth Southgate:

Gareth Southgate might be the chosen one.

Gareth Southgate's rumored association with Manchester United has been persistent since INEOS acquired a share of the club earlier this year. Despite the speculation, the England men's national team manager has remained silent on any potential move to Old Trafford.

To grasp Southgate's managerial background, we must revisit 2006, the last time he led a club. His managerial experience has been brief, primarily involving spells with the England U21s and the senior national team. Following a tenure of nearly three years at Middlesbrough, Southgate was relieved of his duties due to the team's relegation-threatened form.

The prospect of Southgate taking the reins at Manchester United has elicited discontent among the club's supporters. Despite guiding England to the final of the Euros in 2020, his managerial track record is marred by a lack of notable success at club and international level. Consequently, many fans harbor reservations about his suitability for the role, given the magnitude and expectations associated with managing Manchester United.

#2 Hansi Flick:

Hansi Flick has been without a job since last year.

Hansi Flick reportedly had his sights set on the Barcelona managerial position, but incumbent coach Xavi's decision to stay with La Blaugrana prompted a change of plans. Xavi's retention at Barcelona may hold promising implications for Manchester United.

While Flick's tenure with the German national team was less than ideal, his remarkable sextuple-winning season with Bayern Munich remains an indelible achievement. In under two years, he guided his former club to every conceivable trophy, leaving an enduring mark on Bayern's illustrious history.

Flick's renowned attacking style of football is likely to resonate with many supporters, particularly those disheartened by Manchester United's disjointed play under Erik ten Hag. Under Flick's stewardship, the club could potentially rediscover its identity and compete for major honors once again. The prospect of Flick's appointment represents an enticing opportunity for Manchester United to rejuvenate their playing style and return to winning ways.

#1 Thomas Tuchel:

Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel is perhaps the most compelling choice for Manchester United in the managerial market, promising to instill a winning mentality within the club. The German manager has confirmed his departure from Bayern Munich at the season's end, regardless of the outcome of their Champions League campaign.

Tuchel boasts an impressive managerial pedigree, having led renowned clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and now Bayern Munich. While he narrowly missed out on success with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, his teams consistently played an attractive brand of football and remained competitive for major honors.

Despite his achievements, Tuchel faced scrutiny at Chelsea, where he was reportedly granted significant influence over transfers. However, his signings failed to live up to expectations, ultimately leading to his dismissal by Todd Boehly and Co. Nevertheless, Tuchel's track record and tactical acumen make him a substantial upgrade over Erik ten Hag. His arrival would undoubtedly invigorate both players and fans, instilling renewed belief in the club's ability to compete at the highest level once more.