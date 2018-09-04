Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 managers who could bring back fancy football to Old Trafford

Utkarsh Garg
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    04 Sep 2018, 20:03 IST

EntIer caption
It is high time for a change

With an increasing amount of Manchester United fans moaning about a lack of style and substance in their team's football philosophy, Senor Jose could get the sack at the end of the season.

According to reports, there are certain top players in the squad willing to look for newer pastures in the upcoming January transfer window.

Gone are the days when United had the most potent strike-force in the world, although the club still has a talented attacking unit. Now, all out attacks with full throttle press have been replaced by a tepid United back six, protected by the second line of four players sitting in front of them.

It is to Mourinho's credit that his strategies even make Brighton and Hove Albion look like a significant threat. However, the Stretford End has seen better football - much better than the boring lateral passes, followed by losing the ball meekly in the midfield. They know they deserve better.

Given Mourinho's dismal third season records at his former clubs, it should not come as a surprise to many if he gets the sack before his term comes to an end.

This season Mourinho has continuously berated the press, and Manchester United have been in for some terrible publicity. It finally looks like Mr. Woodward is learning the importance of playing football the United way, and he could probably recruit a manager worthy of being at the helm of the biggest club in England.

Here is a look at three managers who could bring the glory back to United.

#1 Leonardo Jardim

<p>
Leonardo Jardim

The man from Portugal does not need introduction. His side overachieved a couple of seasons back as they roared into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2016-17. The most important aspect of this was that the squad was a mix of homegrown talent, and some very astute business deals.

Key players from the title winning squad in 2016-17 were snapped up by some of the most elite clubs across Europe. AS Monaco went on to sell the core of the team. The departures include prodigious talents like Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Bakayako, Guido Carrilo, Fabinho, and Lemar.

They have earned Monaco almost €500 million over the last two summers, with a net profit upwards of €300 million.

Given the way he resurrected Falcao's flailing career, Man Utd's veterans like Young and Mata could have a new lease of life. With Monaco reduced to just a shadow of its former self, the Portuguese may very well be persuaded to replace his compatriot in the Old Trafford dug-out.

Tactically Jardim prefers a conventional 4-4-2 system, although he has sometimes opts for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Rashford and Martial could finally play upfront under his guidance, rather than wasting away on the flanks. Pogba would also have a greater license to show his attacking displays if the Portuguese opts for the 4-2-3-1 system.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho Leonardo Jardim
Utkarsh Garg
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Ways in which Zinedine Zidane can bring Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United board to back Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
4 ways Manchester United can bounce back
RELATED STORY
Arsenal and Manchester United: Two managers, one tale...
RELATED STORY
3 things Jose Mourinho has to do to make Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Zinedine Zidane is not the right man to...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Academy players who can play for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us