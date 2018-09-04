3 managers who could bring back fancy football to Old Trafford

Utkarsh Garg FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.40K // 04 Sep 2018, 20:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It is high time for a change

With an increasing amount of Manchester United fans moaning about a lack of style and substance in their team's football philosophy, Senor Jose could get the sack at the end of the season.

According to reports, there are certain top players in the squad willing to look for newer pastures in the upcoming January transfer window.

Gone are the days when United had the most potent strike-force in the world, although the club still has a talented attacking unit. Now, all out attacks with full throttle press have been replaced by a tepid United back six, protected by the second line of four players sitting in front of them.

It is to Mourinho's credit that his strategies even make Brighton and Hove Albion look like a significant threat. However, the Stretford End has seen better football - much better than the boring lateral passes, followed by losing the ball meekly in the midfield. They know they deserve better.

Given Mourinho's dismal third season records at his former clubs, it should not come as a surprise to many if he gets the sack before his term comes to an end.

This season Mourinho has continuously berated the press, and Manchester United have been in for some terrible publicity. It finally looks like Mr. Woodward is learning the importance of playing football the United way, and he could probably recruit a manager worthy of being at the helm of the biggest club in England.

Here is a look at three managers who could bring the glory back to United.

#1 Leonardo Jardim

Leonardo Jardim

The man from Portugal does not need introduction. His side overachieved a couple of seasons back as they roared into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2016-17. The most important aspect of this was that the squad was a mix of homegrown talent, and some very astute business deals.

Key players from the title winning squad in 2016-17 were snapped up by some of the most elite clubs across Europe. AS Monaco went on to sell the core of the team. The departures include prodigious talents like Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Bakayako, Guido Carrilo, Fabinho, and Lemar.

They have earned Monaco almost €500 million over the last two summers, with a net profit upwards of €300 million.

Given the way he resurrected Falcao's flailing career, Man Utd's veterans like Young and Mata could have a new lease of life. With Monaco reduced to just a shadow of its former self, the Portuguese may very well be persuaded to replace his compatriot in the Old Trafford dug-out.

Tactically Jardim prefers a conventional 4-4-2 system, although he has sometimes opts for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Rashford and Martial could finally play upfront under his guidance, rather than wasting away on the flanks. Pogba would also have a greater license to show his attacking displays if the Portuguese opts for the 4-2-3-1 system.

1 / 3 NEXT