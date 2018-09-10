3 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 843 // 10 Sep 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho

A team managed by Jose Mourinho starts to lose frequently, Mourinho is blamed by the media for his team's shortcomings, Mourinho gives a fiery press conference where he blames everybody but himself. We have all seen this movie before. And it always ends with Jose Mourinho getting sacked.

It has already happened twice before at Chelsea and once at Real Madrid. And now it seems that history is set to repeat itself at Manchester United. The third season syndrome has already set in.

The board seems to have lost faith in the Portuguese boss as he was not backed in the summer transfer window. And now with two losses in the very first month of the new season, Jose Mourinho seems to be on the brink at Manchester United.

Credit has to be given to the Manchester United fans for still having faith in Mourinho. After all, the club does seem to be in shambles at the moment with no big players willing to come and stars eager to leave. The fans might be with Mourinho, but they seem to be fighting a battle that has already been lost.

In all probability, there will be a new manager in the Old Trafford dugout by this time next year. Lets take a look at 3 candidates who are most likely to replace Mourinho at The Theatre of Dreams.

#3 Ryan Giggs

Giggs was interim manager at United in 2014

Not many people in the world know Manchester United than current Wales national team manager, Ryan Giggs. Giggs came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, and holds the record for most appearances for the club. He won 13 Premier League titles and 2 UEFA Champions League crowns during his long stay at the club.

Interestingly, Giggs was the interim manager at the club in 2014 after David Moyes was sacked and also served as assistant manager under Louis Van Gaal. But he was let go by Manchester United when Jose Mourinho took the reins as manager.

Since then Giggs has gone on to become the manager of his national team, Wales. And he has even denied claims of him taking over if Mourinho is sacked. But we know how quickly things can change in football. And even more so, when the club in question have the financial muscle of Manchester United.

While Giggs might not have the experience of the other candidates for the job, he knows the club better than anyone. Manchester United have already tried and failed to replace Sir Alex Ferguson with experienced managers like Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho. But the man who spent years playing under United's legendary gaffer might just get the job done.

1 / 3 NEXT