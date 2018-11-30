3 managers who should replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Has he lost his magical touch?

Jose 'The Special One' Mourinho is one of his kind. Footballing world has seen a lot of smart and successful managers in the history of the game, but none can come close to his captivating and contentious personality. Jose has literally won everything in the game from the Champions League to the Premier League to LaLiga to Serie A to FIFA World Coach of the Year award. He is the only manager in the world to win the treble twice with two different clubs in Europe.

Love him, hate him but you simply can't ignore him. Lately, the world has not been kind to Mourinho. Manchester United are going through some really rough phase recently and have struggled since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Lot of fans were hopeful again when the Portuguese arrived in Manchester on 27th May, 2016. But he has failed to deliver this season and has been under heavy criticism for his poor tactics.

A series of sloppy performances by the Red devils has raised many questions and Jose finds himself at the heart of it. Many soccer pundits and fans are already asking for him to get sacked by January. If that turns out to be the case, here are the three managers who should replace him in my opinion.

3) Antonio Conte

Conte can end their defensive woes

Antonio Conte is the one who brought the glory back to Juventus during his tenure at the 'Old Lady' from 2011-2014 and also revolutionized the game with his 3-5-2 formation. He also started his Premier League campaign by lifting the title in his first season with Chelsea. Many believe him to be suitable replacement for Mourinho as he did in London.

Conte has his own style of playing football with three rock solid defenders along with two wide wingers who could support the running midfielders and strikers. This formation led him to three consecutive titles with Juventus and the same formation made him famous at the Stamford Bridge where he won the title in his first season.

Manchester United desperately need some reforms in the defense region. The Italian could be the one to take them out of their defensive miseries. We have to wait and see if 'The Godfather' comes to Old Trafford to rule the Premier League again.

