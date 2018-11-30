×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 managers who should replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Rishabh Singh Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
77   //    30 Nov 2018, 23:15 IST

Has he lost his magical touch?
Has he lost his magical touch?

Jose 'The Special One' Mourinho is one of his kind. Footballing world has seen a lot of smart and successful managers in the history of the game, but none can come close to his captivating and contentious personality. Jose has literally won everything in the game from the Champions League to the Premier League to LaLiga to Serie A to FIFA World Coach of the Year award. He is the only manager in the world to win the treble twice with two different clubs in Europe.

Love him, hate him but you simply can't ignore him. Lately, the world has not been kind to Mourinho. Manchester United are going through some really rough phase recently and have struggled since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Lot of fans were hopeful again when the Portuguese arrived in Manchester on 27th May, 2016. But he has failed to deliver this season and has been under heavy criticism for his poor tactics.

A series of sloppy performances by the Red devils has raised many questions and Jose finds himself at the heart of it. Many soccer pundits and fans are already asking for him to get sacked by January. If that turns out to be the case, here are the three managers who should replace him in my opinion.

3) Antonio Conte

Conte can end their defensive woes
Conte can end their defensive woes

Antonio Conte is the one who brought the glory back to Juventus during his tenure at the 'Old Lady' from 2011-2014 and also revolutionized the game with his 3-5-2 formation. He also started his Premier League campaign by lifting the title in his first season with Chelsea. Many believe him to be suitable replacement for Mourinho as he did in London.

Conte has his own style of playing football with three rock solid defenders along with two wide wingers who could support the running midfielders and strikers. This formation led him to three consecutive titles with Juventus and the same formation made him famous at the Stamford Bridge where he won the title in his first season.

Manchester United desperately need some reforms in the defense region. The Italian could be the one to take them out of their defensive miseries. We have to wait and see if 'The Godfather' comes to Old Trafford to rule the Premier League again.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Arsene Wenger Antonio Conte Jose Mourinho
Rishabh Singh Rawat
CONTRIBUTOR
4 notable names who could become director of football at...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
4 managers who can replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United must retain Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 players who have been disappointing for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal and Manchester United: Two managers, one tale...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
6 Most Likely Candidates To Replace Jose Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Tomorrow CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Tomorrow HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us