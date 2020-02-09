3 Manchester United Academy players who can be their next breakout stars

Mason Greenwood is living his dream

Manchester United is known as the Theatre of Dreams and there's a reason for that. On December 15, 2019, against Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League, Manchester United reached an incredible record of naming an academy graduate in their matchday squad for 4000 consecutive games.

Trusting youth is something that is etched into Manchester United's history forever and this season as well, we have seen the likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams, and Axel Tuanzebe do really well, whenever they have gotten a chance.

United's academy has produced some world-class talents over the years and here, we are going to take a look at three Manchester United academy players who can be the Red Devils' next breakout stars. The players mentioned here have not played a single minute in the Premier League but are extremely talented and it is a matter of time before they do.

#3 Largie Ramazani

A highly rated winger

Largie Ramazani, the 18-year-old Belgian is a left-winger by nature, although his two-footed nature allows him to play on either wing. Ramazani is small in stature and his style of play can be compared to Raheem Sterling.

The Belgian is a delight to watch on the ball and his quick turns and change of pace are very difficult to handle. This season, in Premier League 2, the 18-year-old has scored nine goals and given a further two assists from 13 games.

Furthermore, due to the lack of wingers in the United squad after the injury to Marcus Rashford, we could possibly see Ramazani make his debut for the Red Devils this season.

#2 Ethan Laird

Another up and coming Manchester United full-back

Ethan Laird, the 18-year-old Englishman has already played for Manchester United in two Europa League games and he is another highly rated full-back among the United Academy.

Laird is a right-back by nature and he loves to go forward, not only to assist his attackers but also to score goals and he has a knack of doing that. Last season, Laird scored five goals from open play and in the games that he has played in Premier League 2 this season, the Englishman has given three assists.

This season, Laird has found himself injured for quite a while and when he returns, there's no doubt that he will make his Premier League debut very soon.

#1 Hannibal Mejbri

Mejbri has impressed at the youth level

Hannibal Mejbri, the 17-year-old Frenchman was signed by Manchester United during the summer of 2019 from AS Monaco and youngster since then, has been making waves in the youth set-up.

Mejbri is a midfielder by nature and his versatility allows him to play numerous positions as the Frenchman can play a number six, a number eight, and a number ten. His favoured position is the right-hand side of a midfield three, although he has played, for most of this season, as a number ten in Premier League 2.

The Frenchman has given three assists in Premier League 2 from 5 games and in the U18 Premier League, he has scored one goal and given a further three assists from 7 games.

Due to the lack of options available in midfield for Solskjær, there's a huge possibility that we might see Mejbri making his debut either in the Europa League or Premier League this season.